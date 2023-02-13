Sports

WPL auction: MI pick Pooja Vastrakar for Rs. 1.9 crore

Written by Parth Dhall Feb 13, 2023, 04:29 pm 1 min read

Pooja has a strike rate of over 125 in WT20Is

India all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar is set to represent Mumbai Indians (MI) in the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) edition. The Mumbai-based franchise acquired her for Rs. 1.9 crore, outclassing Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz. Pooja has been a mainstay all-rounder for India in the shortest format. She has a strike rate of over 125 in WT20Is. Here are the key stats.

Career stats of Pooja

Pooja made her WT20I debut in 2018 against South Africa Women in Potchefstroom. In a career spanning over four years, she has racked up 257 runs from 44 WT20Is at an average of 16.06. She has a strike rate of 125.36 with the bat. The medium-pacer has also picked up a total of 29 wickets at 23.27 in the format.