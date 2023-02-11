Sports

Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Vasavada's double-ton helps Saurashtra dominate versus Karnataka

Written by V Shashank Feb 11, 2023, 04:50 pm 3 min read

Arpti Vasavada powered Saurashtra to 527/10 in the first innings (Source: Twitter/@BCCIDomestic)

Saurashtra skipper Arpit Vasavada slammed a double-ton as Saurashtra racked up 527/10 in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2022-23 semi-final against Karnataka on Day 4. Resuming from 364/4, Saurashtra concluded the innings with a 120-run lead. For Karnataka, pacer Vidwath Kaverappa picked three wickets to complete a fifer. Karnataka (123/4) lead by three runs heading into Day 5. Here are more details.

Vasavada leads the way for Saurashtra

Resuming from 112 off 219, Vasavada took Karnataka bowlers to the cleaners, thereby registering his second First-Class double-ton. The southpaw ended up scoring a 406-ball 202 (4s: 21, 6s: 2). Prior to this knock, Vasavada's last six scores read 0, 77, 21, 45, 40, and 7. He has raced to 779 runs in Ranji Trophy 2022-23, averaging 70.81 (100s: 3, 50s: 2).

Jackson and Vasavada mounted pressure on Karnataka

The pair of Sheldon Jackson and Vasavada set the foundation for Saurashtra's behemoth total. The duo elevated Saurashtra from 92/3 to 324/4 on Day 3. They added 232 runs for the fourth wicket, the highest partnership in the ongoing match.

Kaverappa bags second FC fifer

Kaverappa (5/83) completed his second fifer in First-Class cricket. The right-arm pacer remained ineffective all throughout Day 3. He ran down Saurashtra's middle and lower-order on Day 4 to attain the milestone. Notably, he uprooted double-centurion Vasavada, thereby restricting Saurashtra from laying any more damage. Kaverappa now has 30 wickets in eight matches in Ranji Trophy 2022-23, averaging 20.10.

Karnataka bowlers toil hard to get wickets

Vasuki Koushik (1/79) dismissed a set-looking Harvik Desai (33) while Krishnappa Gowtham(1/115) got the better of centurion Jackson on Day 3. Leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal wound up with 2/113, uprooting both Prerak Mankad and Parth Bhut on back-to-back deliveries in the 159th over. Meanwhile, Vijaykumar Vyshak (0/114) remained ineffective throughout.

Jani slams 4th fifty of the season

Middle-order batter Chirag Jani played a valiant knock as Saurashtra rallied past 450. He added a 142-run stand with Vasavada for the fifth wicket. He clocked his fourth half-century of the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2022-23. He now owns 508 runs in nine matches, averaging 39.07.

Saurashtra force early inroads

Karnataka suffered quick blows as Chetan Sakariya uprooted both Ravikumar Samarth (0) and Devdutt Padikkal (7) within three overs. The 2014-15 winners laid a fightback as skipper Mayank Agarwal (55) and Nikin Jose added 100 runs. Agarwal was dismissed right after he slammed his sixth fifty of the season. Jose returned unbeaten on 54 while Manish Pandey (4) departed in the dying stages.

Saurashtra will be at an advantage on Day 5

If the game results in a draw, Saurashtra will advance to the final due to the first-innings lead. Saurashtra have already claimed four scalps and will try to put the Karnataka side under tremendous pressure.