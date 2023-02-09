Sports

Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Karnataka dominate Day 2 proceedings versus Saurashtra

Written by Rajdeep Saha Feb 09, 2023, 05:35 pm 2 min read

Karnataka skipper Mayank smoked his second double-century this season (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Karnataka are on top of Saurashtra on Day 2 of their Ranji Trophy 2022-23 semi-final clash on Thursday. Resuming the day on 229/5, Karnataka went on to post a significant first-innings score of 407. Mayank Agarwal led the way for his side, slamming a stupendous 249-run knock. Saurashtra are 76/2 at stumps, with Vidwath Kaverappa claiming both wickets. Here's more.

Mayank's brilliance helps Karnataka show character

Karnataka aced the final session on Day 1 as Mayank and Sharath Srinivas resumed Thursday with an unbeaten 117-run partnership for the sixth wicket. Sharath fell for 66 in the morning as Saurashtra fought back. Mayank then added a valiant 91-run stand for the ninth wicket alongside Kaverappa. He then added another quality partnership for the final wicket, helping Karnataka post 407.

Mayank slams his 2nd double-century in Ranji 2022-23

Karnataka skipper Mayank smoked his second double-century this season. Overall, it was his third three-figure score in the ongoing tournament. He ended up scoring 249 off 429 deliveries (28 fours, 6 sixes). During his double-ton, Mayank went past Delhi's Dhruv Shorey (859) to become the first batter to complete 900 runs (935) in the competition. Mayank has accumulated 6,789 First-Class runs (15 tons).

Saurashtra lose two wickets in response

At the end of the 5th over, Saurashtra lost opener Snell Patel for a duck. Vishvaraj Jadeja was the next to fall after adding a 35-run stand for the second wicket alongside Harvik Desai. Kaverappa claimed both these scalps, bowling both batters out. Thereafter, Desai (27*) and Sheldon Jackson (27*) have added a 36-run stand, seeing Saurashtra end the day on 76/2.