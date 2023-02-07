Sports

Aaron Finch announces retirement from international cricket: Details here

Finch became Australia's white-ball captain in 2018 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

One of the finest batters to have represented Australia in white-ball cricket, Aaron Finch has announced his retirement from T20I cricket. The former Aussie captain thus brings an end to his stellar international career. Finch's retirement meant the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia last year was his last venture in the international arena. Here are further details.

Why does this story matter?

Finch became Australia's white-ball captain in 2018 after Steve Smith and David Warner faced leadership bans in the aftermath of the ball-tampering scandal.

He led Australia to the semi-final in the 2019 ODI World Cup.

In 2021, he guided the Aussies to their maiden T20 WC title.

Notably, he is the only batter to date with two 150-plus scores in T20I cricket.

What did Finch say?

"Realising that I won't be playing on until the next T20 World Cup in 2024, now is the right moment to step down," Finch said in an official statement. "The maiden T20 World Cup win in 2021 and lifting the ODI World Cup on home soil in 2015 will be the two memories I cherish the most," the 36-year-old added.

His stats in T20I cricket

With 3,120 runs in 103 games, Finch is Australia's highest and overall the sixth-highest run-getter in T20Is. He averages 34.28 and has a strike rate of 144.53 in the format (50: 19, 100:2). Two of the three individual 150-plus scores in the format are under Finch's belt (156 and 172). Finch has scored 1,132 runs at home, 1,611 away, and 377 at neutral venues.

A look at Finch's ODI career

Finch represented Australia in 146 ODIs. He racked up 5,406 runs in these matches at a decent average of 38.89 (strike rate of 87.73). The 35-year-old has 17 centuries and 30 half-centuries to his name, with his highest score being 153*. Finch led the Aussies in 55 ODIs, winning 31 matches with a win percentage of 56.36.