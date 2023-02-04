Sports

Washington Sundar among four net bowlers added to India squad

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Feb 04, 2023, 11:33 am 2 min read

Sundar owns six Test wickets (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

As per the latest developments, the BCCI selectors have added four spinners as net bowlers in the Indian squad for the upcoming home Test series versus Australia. According to Cricbuzz, Washington Sundar, Saurabh Kumar, R Sai Kishore and Rahul Chahar have joined the squad. The quartet will assist in the preparation of Indian batters ahead of the all-important series. Here are further details.

Why does this story matter?

The four-match Test series gets underway on February 9 in Nagpur.

The hosts need at least a 2-0 win to qualify for the ICC World Test Championship final without depending on other results.

Australia need just a draw for the same.

As tracks in India are conducive for spin-bowling, the Indian selectors added more spinners as net bowlers ahead of the series.

A look at the four spinners

Washington Sundar (23) is an off-spinner who owns six wickets in four Tests. Saurabh Kumar (29), a left-arm spinner from Uttar Pradesh, has previously been a part of India's Test squad. R Sai Kishore (26) is another left-arm spinner who plays for Tamil Nadu in domestic cricket. Rahul Chahar (23) is a leg-spinner from Rajasthan who has played white-ball cricket for India.

The squad has four spinners

Meanwhile, the squad itself has four spinners in the form of Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja. Notably, the Indian team assembled in Nagpur on Thursday (February 3) for the opener. As per Cricbuzz, the team had an extended net session on Friday morning. The team will have practice sessions at two venues, the old and new Vidarbha Cricket Association grounds.

Shreyas Iyer ruled out of Nagpur Test

In a major blow for Team India, middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the Nagpur Test. Suryakumar Yadav is hence expected to receive his maiden Test cap in the opener. Iyer, who is yet to recover from his back injury, would be available from the second Test onwards. Meanwhile, Jadeja has been declared match-fit ahead of the opener.

India's Test squad for the first two Tests against Australia

India's Test squad for the first two Tests : Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.