IPL 2021: Akash Deep replaces injured Washington Sundar at RCB

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Aug 30, 2021, 12:48 pm

Washington Sundar ruled out of remaining IPL season

In a huge blow for the Royal Challengers Bangalore, star all-rounder Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the second half of IPL 2021 due to a finger injury. Fast bowler Akash Deep has replaced Sundar at the RCB camp. A statement by the RCB confirmed the same on Monday. Sundar has been with the RCB set-up since the 2018 season.

Quote

Here is the official statement

"Royal Challengers Bangalore's all-rounder Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the remainder of the IPL 2021 due to a finger injury. Akash Deep, a state cricketer from Bengal and net bowler with the franchise has been named as replacement," RCB said in a release.

Injury

How did Sundar get injured?

Sundar was with the Indian squad in England for the five-match Test series. He suffered an injury on his finger after getting hit by a delivery from Mohammed Siraj in a game. The former was then taken for scans, with the result confirming a fracture. Sundar has been with the Indian Test set-up after shining in the Australia series Down Under.

Career

Sundar made his IPL debut in 2017

Sundar made his IPL debut in 2017 for the Rising Pune Supergiant. He joined the Virat Kohli-led franchise in 2018. As of now, he has picked up 27 wickets from 42 matches. He is one of the few players with an economy rate of under 7 (6.93). Besides, Sundar also owns 217 runs with the bat (best score: 35).

Akash

Akash averages 16.85 in T20s

Akash, who has replaced Sundar, has been a regular for Bengal in domestic cricket. He was the second-highest wicket-taker for Bengal in the 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He picked up seven wickets from five matches at an average of 19.28 in the tournament. Overall, the 24-year old has accounted for 21 wickets at an incredible average of 16.85 in 15 T20s.

RCB

RCB have announced five replacements so far

Akash is the RCB's fifth replacement of the season. The others are Wanindu Hasaranga, Tim David, Dushmantha Chameera, and George Garton. Meanwhile, the franchise will resume their IPL campaign on September 20, against Kolkata Knight Riders. The Bangalore-based side presently occupies the third spot on the points table with five wins and two defeats (NRR: -0.171).