India's Washington Sundar scored a valiant 96* on Day 3 of the ongoing fourth Test against England. India resumed the day on 294/7, gaining a valuable 89-run stand. In the morning session, Sundar and Axar Patel batted well before India lost the last three wickets in a hurry. Sundar was part of two key partnerships in India's innings. Here's more.

Sundar Sundar has fared well with the bat

Playing his fourth Test, Sundar scored another defining knock. He now three fifties in Test cricket. Earlier, he had also scored 85 in the first Test against England. Sundar, who made his debut against Australia, had smashed 62 and 22 in his first Test Down Under. He is averaging over 60 with the bat.

Pant Sundar is India's second centurion of the match

On Friday, India wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant slammed a century. Pant, who came to the crease with the score reading 80/4, helped India put the pressure on England on Day 2 of the fourth Test. Pant hit 13 fours and two sixes to bring up a valiant century in Ahmedabad. He was finally dismissed by James Anderson for 101.

Value Sundar brings a lot of value in this side

Sundar claimed 174 balls for his knock of 96*. He slammed 10 fours and a six. Looking at his influence with the bat since his debut, it's safe to say Sundar is a valuable all-rounder down the order. He also brings an option with his spin bowling. Sundar's ability to play crucial innings under pressure is something India have benefited from.

Information Sundar has played a key role with the bat

On Friday, Sundar shared a 146-run stand alongside Rishabh Pant to help India get bailed out from a spot of bother. He went on to share another crucial stand alongside Axar Patel. India managed 365/10 in the end.

Record Sundar's record in cricket across formats