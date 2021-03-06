-
India vs England: Decoding Washington Sundar's rise as a batsmanLast updated on Mar 06, 2021, 01:32 pm
India's Washington Sundar scored a valiant 96* on Day 3 of the ongoing fourth Test against England.
India resumed the day on 294/7, gaining a valuable 89-run stand.
In the morning session, Sundar and Axar Patel batted well before India lost the last three wickets in a hurry.
Sundar was part of two key partnerships in India's innings.
Here's more.
Sundar
Sundar has fared well with the bat
Playing his fourth Test, Sundar scored another defining knock.
He now three fifties in Test cricket.
Earlier, he had also scored 85 in the first Test against England.
Sundar, who made his debut against Australia, had smashed 62 and 22 in his first Test Down Under.
He is averaging over 60 with the bat.
Pant
Sundar is India's second centurion of the match
On Friday, India wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant slammed a century.
Pant, who came to the crease with the score reading 80/4, helped India put the pressure on England on Day 2 of the fourth Test.
Pant hit 13 fours and two sixes to bring up a valiant century in Ahmedabad.
He was finally dismissed by James Anderson for 101.
Value
Sundar brings a lot of value in this side
Sundar claimed 174 balls for his knock of 96*. He slammed 10 fours and a six.
Looking at his influence with the bat since his debut, it's safe to say Sundar is a valuable all-rounder down the order.
He also brings an option with his spin bowling.
Sundar's ability to play crucial innings under pressure is something India have benefited from.
Information
Sundar has played a key role with the bat
On Friday, Sundar shared a 146-run stand alongside Rishabh Pant to help India get bailed out from a spot of bother. He went on to share another crucial stand alongside Axar Patel. India managed 365/10 in the end.
Record
Sundar's record in cricket across formats
Sundar has played 16 First-class matches, including the ongoing Test.
He has racked up 797 runs. He has amassed one ton and five fifties.
He has also played 39 List A games, scoring 427 runs. He has also scored 828 runs in 87 T20s.
With the ball, Sundar has taken 35 FC wickets, besides also claiming 24 List A and 67 T20 scalps.