The golden days of cricket returned as the Road Safety World Series 2021 kicked-off on Friday.

An unbeaten opening stand by Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag powered India Legends to a 10-wicket victory over Bangladesh Legends in the opening game.

The T20 competition featuring retired cricketers resumed a year after getting stalled midway due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Here is more.