RSWS 2021: Sehwag, Tendulkar help India Legends outclass Bangladesh LegendsLast updated on Mar 06, 2021, 11:34 am
The golden days of cricket returned as the Road Safety World Series 2021 kicked-off on Friday.
An unbeaten opening stand by Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag powered India Legends to a 10-wicket victory over Bangladesh Legends in the opening game.
The T20 competition featuring retired cricketers resumed a year after getting stalled midway due to COVID-19 pandemic.
Here is more.
How did the match pan out?
Batting first, Bangladesh Legends were off to a flier, with openers Nazimuddin (49) and J Omar (12) adding 59 runs.
Off-spinner Pragyan Ojha gave India the first breakthrough in the form of Omar before Yuvraj Singh dismissed Nazimuddin.
After that, only one Bangladesh batsman scored in double figures as they were bundled out on 109.
Sehwag had a strike-rate of 228.57
Sehwag scored a 35-ball 80, scoring 10 fours and five sixes. He had a strike-rate of 228.57. Meanwhile, Tendulkar slammed five fours.