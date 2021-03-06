Last updated on

Last updated on Mar 06, 2021, 11:52 am

India have been bundled out for 365 in the first innings on Day 3 of the ongoing fourth Test against England. All-rounder Washington Sundar (96*) missed out on a much-deserved century, however, the hosts have gained a massive lead of 160 runs. Earlier, a blistering ton by Rishabh Pant (101) fueled the Indian innings. Here is more on the same.

Innings A summary of Indian innings

India had a patchy start, with opener Shubman Gill departing on a duck. However, Rohit Sharma continued his fine form as he fired 49. A turning point came as Indian skipper Virat Kohli recorded yet another duck. Thereafter, Pant took over and registered a comprehensive ton. All-rounders Sundar (96*) and Axar Patel (43) added the finishing touch.

Pant A knock for ages!

The flamboyant Rishabh Pant slammed his third Test century on Day 2 as India were in a spot of bother. Pant, who came to the crease with the score reading 80/4, helped India put the pressure on England in the latter half of day. Pant struck 13 fours and two sixes in his valiant effort. The blistering knock drew a lot of praise eventually.

Sundar Sundar has been on the rise

Sundar has had an eventful few months in Test cricket of late. The 21-year-old all-rounder, who played his last First-class game for Tamil Nadu in 2017, has made his mark in the ultimate format. He has already scored three fifties in four Tests, having played as the rescuer on most occasions. His scores in Tests read as - 62, 22, 85*, 0, 0, 96*.

Numbers A look at the interesting numbers

The Indian innings saw two century stands (Pant-Sundar: 113 runs, Sundar-Axar: 106 runs). Notably, the last century stands for 7th and 8th wicket in a Test innings were registered in 2011 (England vs Australia, Sydney). It is interesting to note that Pant is the first player to reverse sweep or pull James Anderson in Test cricket since 2014.

Twitter Post WATCH: How Pant dominated Anderson!