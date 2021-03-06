Last updated on

The all-round heroics of Wanindu Hasaranga helped Sri Lanka win the 2nd T20I against West Indies. He scored an unbeaten 19 before registering bowling figures of 3/17. Earlier, a defiant 56 by Danushka Gunathilaka laid the foundation of Sri Lanka's win. After losing the series opener, the visitors staged a comeback in the three-match series with a 43-run victory. Here are the records broken.

Match How did the match pan out?

Sri Lanka made an emphatic start after electing to bat at the Coolidge Cricket Ground. The two openers Gunathilaka (56) and Pathum Nissanka (37) shared a 95-run stand before the latter departed. Despite setting the platform, the tourists managed only 160/6 after 20 overs. Meanwhile, the West Indian innings folded on 117, with Hasaranga and Lakshan Sandakan picking up three wickets each.

Dananjaya Dananjaya impresses with an economy of 3.20

It was Akila Dananjaya, who started the proceedings for Sri Lanka in the second innings. The stylish spinner, who was taken to cleaners by Caribbean skipper Kieron Pollard in the opening game, was up to the mark this time. He removed the dangerous Evin Lewis at the start to put SL on top. Dananjaya conceded only 13 runs, finishing with an economy of 3.20.

Hasaranga All-rounder Hasaranga does the job for Sri Lanka

All-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga fired with both bat and ball in the match. After the unfortunate dismissal of Thisara Perera, Hasaranga rescued the SL innings. His quickfire cameo (19*) propelled Sri Lanka from 129/5 to 160/6. In the second innings, he snapped up wickets of Lendl Simmons and Chris Gayle, and eventually dismissed Fabian Allen. Notably, Hasaranga was named the Player of the Match.

Bowlers SL bowlers dominate the game