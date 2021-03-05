Last updated on

Last updated on Mar 05, 2021, 05:27 pm

Team India has gained a lead over England in the ongoing fourth Test on Day 2. After bowling out England for 205 in the first innings, India resumed Day 2 at 24/1. Crucial knocks from Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, and Washington Sundar helped India take control as England claimed five wickets. Here we present the key takeaways from Day 2.

Rohit Rohit shows his mettle with an impressive 49

Rohit and Pant started well for India in the second session. They added 41 runs for the fifth wicket. Rohit played some gorgeous strokes to earn crucial runs. Rohit looked set and was aiming to get a productive score in the match. Batting on 49, Rohit was however dismissed by Ben Stokes, who had earlier deceived Virat Kohli in the morning.

Duo Leach and Stokes get crucial wickets

Jack Leach dismissed Cheteshwar Pujara in the morning after India showed resistance with the bat. Leach came to bowl in the 12th over of the day and was right on the money. This was the fourth occasion in the series where Leach dismissed Pujara. Meanwhile, Ben Stokes deserves credit for his efforts. He got both Virat Kohli and Rohit with some quality bowling.

Pant Rishabh Pant excels with the bat for India