Cricketing icons Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara, Virender Sehwag and Muttiah Muralitharan among others will once again feature in the Road Safety World Series, starting March 5. Raipur is set to host the action-packed tournament, which was was called-off midway due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year. The remaining matches will now take place at the newly-built Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium.

Teams Six teams to participate, Australia Legends pull out

Earlier, as many as five teams namely Australia Legends, SA Legends, SL Legends, WI Legends and India Legends were set to take part in the tournament. However, Australia Legends have pulled out due to strict COVID-19 restrictions Down Under. While Bangladesh Legends replace the Australia Legends, England Legends have been included as the sixth team of the grand event.

History Road Safety World Series is a T20 competition

The Road Safety World Series is a T20 competition, featuring retired cricketers, that was inaugurated in 2020 by the Road Safety Cell of Maharashtra. Approved by the BCCI, the league aims to transform the mindset of people pertaining to their behavior on the roads. Notably, both the ICC and BCCI had issued a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to conduct the tournament.

Details Format, TV lisiting and timings

The tournament is supposed to be played in a round-robin format, with the top four teams competing in the semi-final. India Legends will face Bangladesh Legends in the first match on March 5. Meanwhile, the live telecast of all the matches will begin at 7 PM IST on the Colors network, while live streaming is also available on Voot app and Jio TV.

Schedule A look at the schedule (1/2)

March 5: India vs Bangladesh Legends March 6: Sri Lanka Legends vs West Indies Legends March 7: England Legends vs Bangladesh Legends March 8: South Africa Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends March 9: India Legends vs England Legends March 10: Bangladesh Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends March 11: England Legends vs South Africa Legends

Schedule A look at the schedule (2/2)

March 12: Bangladesh Legends vs West Indies Legends March 13: India Legends vs South Africa Legends March 14: Sri Lanka Legends vs England Legends March 15: South Africa Legends vs Bangladesh Legends March 16: England Legends vs West Indies Legends March 17: Semi-final 1 March 19: Semi-final 2 March 21: Final

Squads Squads of India Legends and England Legends

India Legends: Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Zaheer Khan, Mohammad Kaif, Irfan Pathan, Noel David, Munaf Patel, Manpreet Gony, Naman Ojha, Pragyan Ojha, Yusuf Pathan. England Legends: Kevin Pietersen, Owais Shah, Monty Panesar, Nick Compton, Chris Tremlett, Kabir Ali, Sajid Mahmood, Phil Mustard, Chris Schoefield, James Tredwell, Jonathan Trott, Ryan Sidebottom, Usman Afzaal, Matthew Hoggard, James Tindall.

Squads Squads of SL Legends and WI Legends

Sri Lanka Legends: Thilakaratne Dilshan, Sanath Jayasuriya, Farveez Maharoof, Rangana Herath, Thilan Thushara, Ajantha Mendis, Chamara Kapugedera, Upul Tharanga, Chamara Silva, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Dhammika Prasad, Nuwan Kulasekara, Russel Arnold, Dulanjana Wijesinghe and Malinda Warnapura. West Indies Legends: Brian Lara, Tino Best, Ridley Jacobs, Narsingh Deonarine, Sulieman Benn, Dinanath Ramnarine, Adam Sanford, Carl Hooper, Dwayne Smith, Ryan Austin, William Perkins and Mahendra Nagamootoo.

Squads Squads of SA Legends and Bangladesh Legends