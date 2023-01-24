Sports

IND vs NZ, 3rd ODI: Tom Latham elects to field

India lead the three-match series 2-0 (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

After sealing the series 2-0, India will fight for a whitewash in the third and final ODI versus New Zealand on Tuesday. Having dominated the Kiwis in the series, the Men in Blue would be high on confidence. NZ, on the other hand, have nothing but pride to play for. NZ captain Tom Latham has won the toss and elected to field.

Shami, Siraj rested; Umran, Chahal come in

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik. New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (captain and wicket-keeper), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The game will be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. The track here is known to favor the batters, with the average first-innings score being 307. Chasing sides have won three of the five ODIs at this venue. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (1:30 PM IST) and live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app (paid subscription).

Can NZ avoid a clean sweep?

NZ got bundled out for just 108 in the previous game. Their bowlers couldn't do much either as India recorded a comfortable eight-wicket win. The likes of Devon Conway and Tom Latham need to take responsibility. On the other hand, India must not be complacent as their bowlers struggled while defending 349 in the opener. Dew can play a part in the contest.

Here are the key performers

Shubman Gill's current ODI average of 71.38 is the highest among batters with at least 1,000 runs in the format. Mohammed Siraj scalped nine wickets in his last three ODI outings. Michael Bracewell mustered a breathtaking 79-ball 140 in the series opener, albeit in a losing cause. Mitchell Santner currently owns 84 runs and two wickets in the series.