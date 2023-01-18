Sports

Michael Bracewell slams third-fastest ODI century for New Zealand

Jan 18, 2023

Bracewell raced to his second ODI ton (Source: Twitter/@BLACKCAPS)

All-rounder Michael Bracewell has slammed his second ODI century, the third-fastest for New Zealand. He reached the three-figure mark in the 1st ODI against India at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Bracewell powered NZ, who were tottering on 131/6 while chasing a mammoth 350. He shared a century stand for the seventh wicket with all-rounder Mitchell Santner. Here are the key stats.

Bracewell launches his counter-attack

NZ were 131/6 after 28.4 overs in the first ODI, chasing 350 runs. It was Bracewell, who dominated the Indian bowlers in the middle overs, smacking them all around the ground. Bracewell launched a fierce counter-attack just when the Indians looked to seal the deal. He smoked a six over cow corner to complete his second ODI ton (in the 43rd over).

Third-fastest ODI century for NZ

Bracewell has hammered the third-fastest century for New Zealand in ODI cricket. He raced to the mark off 57 balls. The left-handed batter broke the record of Craig McMillan, who scored a 67-ball ton against Australia in Hamilton in 2007. Corey Anderson (off 36 balls vs WI, 2014) and Jesse Ryder (off 46 balls vs WI, 2014) occupy the top two spots.

Another feat for Bracewell

As per Cricbuzz, Bracewell has become just the second player to have scored two ODI centuries batting at number seven or below. He joins MS Dhoni, the former Indian batter, on this list.