Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik accuse WFI president of sexual harassment

In 2022, Vinesh Phogat became the first Indian woman to bag three consecutive CWG gold medals

Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik have accused Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment. Phogat, the first Indian woman wrestler to win the gold medal in both Commonwealth Games and Asian Games, held a sit-in protest along with other wrestlers at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Wednesday. She alleged that national coaches have been harassing women wrestlers.

Women wrestlers have been sexually harassed: Phogat

Phogat stated that women wrestlers have been sexually harassed at national camps by coaches and the WFI president. She added that several young women wrestlers have complained and cried about being sexually harassed at national camps. "At least 20 girls I know have been sexually harassed at the national camp," Phogat told The Indian Express on Wednesday.

Phogat received death threats from officials

According to The Hindu, Phogat said she did not face such harassment personally. However, she claimed that she had received death threats from officials close to the WFI president as she dared to draw the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the issues pertaining to Indian wrestling. Reportedly, Phogat met Modi following the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Phogat vows to fight for sufferings of women wrestlers

Bajrang Punia slams WFI's arbitrary rules and regulations

Supporting Phogat's claims, Commonwealth Games (CWG) gold medallist Bajrang Punia stated that wrestlers get harassed through WFI's "arbitrary rules and regulations". He said the WFI officials know nothing about the sport. "Wrestlers don't want to tolerate the ongoing dictatorship. He urged that the management of the WFI be changed. "We hope the Prime Minister and Home Minister will support us," Punia told ANI.

Whole federation should be removed: Sakshi Malik

Olympic wrestler Sakshi Malik asserted that whole federation should be removed so that the "future of new wrestlers is safe". "A new federation should come into existence. Dirt has spread from the lower level. Investigation must be done on some matters," she said. Meanwhile, WFI Assistant Secretary Vinod Tomar told ANI that all the issues will be resolved once the wrestlers approach the federation.

'Ready for investigation,' says WFI president Sharan Singh

Responding to the allegations, WFI President Sharan Singh said there has been no incident of sexual harassment at the camp. "If such a thing has happened, then I will hang myself," he told ANI. He added, "Sexual harassment is a big allegation. How can I take action when my own name has been dragged into this? I am ready for an investigation."

Phogat, Malik, and Punia shone at CWG

In 2022, Phogat became the first Indian woman to bag three consecutive gold medals at CWG. She was also the first Indian woman to win gold at both CWG and Asian Games. Meanwhile, Malik also bagged a maiden gold medal at CWG after beating Sri Lanka's Chamodya Keshani Maduravlage Don. And, Punia claimed his second successive CWG gold medal.