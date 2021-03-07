Star Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat bagged a gold medal with a dominant win in the Matteo Pellicone Ranking Series event. With this, the 26-year-old reclaimed the top spot in her category. The only Indian woman wrestler to have qualified for the Tokyo Games, Vinesh, outclassed Canada's Diana Mary Helen Weicker 4-0 in the 53 kg title clash. Here is more.

Twitter Post Vinesh continues her sublime run

#TOPSAthlete wrestler @Phogat_Vinesh continues her positive return to competitive action as she wins the gold medal in women’s 53 kg at the #MatteoPellicone #WrestleRome ranking series. She did not drop a point in any of her five matches in this tournament. #Wrestling pic.twitter.com/RA6t0f12e1 — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) March 6, 2021

Final Vinesh was dominant throughout the summit clash

In the final, Vinesh scored the first take-down with a snap. She later completed a double-leg take-down to make it 4-0. Vinesh defended her lead after Weicker got hold of her leg a couple of times in the bout. The former got the better of Weicker, eventually sailing through. Vinesh secured her second consecutive gold medal in Rome with a 4-0 win.

Vinesh The preparations of Vinesh are on track

In her previous event (Kiev), which marked her return to the mat, Vinesh had also won the gold medal. The win ensured that her preparations for the biggest sporting event, the Olympics, are on the right track. Notably, the Indian had entered the event as world number three, but she reclaimed her number one spot with a jump of 14 points.

Information She didn't concede a single point in the tournament

It is interesting to note that Vinesh did not concede a single point in this tournament. She won two of her three bouts by pinning her rivals, with getting injury walkouts in the other two, in the eight-woman field.

Medal Third consecutive Ranking Series gold medal