Vinesh Phogat secures gold in Rome, reclaims top spotLast updated on Mar 07, 2021, 01:10 pm
Star Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat bagged a gold medal with a dominant win in the Matteo Pellicone Ranking Series event.
With this, the 26-year-old reclaimed the top spot in her category.
The only Indian woman wrestler to have qualified for the Tokyo Games, Vinesh, outclassed Canada's Diana Mary Helen Weicker 4-0 in the 53 kg title clash.
Here is more.
Vinesh continues her sublime run
#TOPSAthlete wrestler @Phogat_Vinesh continues her positive return to competitive action as she wins the gold medal in women’s 53 kg at the #MatteoPellicone #WrestleRome ranking series. She did not drop a point in any of her five matches in this tournament. #Wrestling pic.twitter.com/RA6t0f12e1— SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) March 6, 2021
Vinesh was dominant throughout the summit clash
In the final, Vinesh scored the first take-down with a snap. She later completed a double-leg take-down to make it 4-0.
Vinesh defended her lead after Weicker got hold of her leg a couple of times in the bout.
The former got the better of Weicker, eventually sailing through.
Vinesh secured her second consecutive gold medal in Rome with a 4-0 win.
The preparations of Vinesh are on track
In her previous event (Kiev), which marked her return to the mat, Vinesh had also won the gold medal.
The win ensured that her preparations for the biggest sporting event, the Olympics, are on the right track.
Notably, the Indian had entered the event as world number three, but she reclaimed her number one spot with a jump of 14 points.
She didn't concede a single point in the tournament
It is interesting to note that Vinesh did not concede a single point in this tournament. She won two of her three bouts by pinning her rivals, with getting injury walkouts in the other two, in the eight-woman field.
Third consecutive Ranking Series gold medal
As per United World Wrestling, this was Vinesh's third consecutive Ranking Series gold medal and fourth medal overall at the event.
"I am not satisfied with this performance at all. I won but I want to attack more," she said.
"I want my score to be more than 4-0. While my mind knows that but my body is not allowing me to do it."