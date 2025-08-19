Brazil's AGU issued an extrajudicial notice to Meta

Meta under scrutiny as Brazil flags sexually explicit AI bots

By Mudit Dube 03:21 pm Aug 19, 202503:21 pm

What's the story

Brazil's government has demanded that Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, remove its generative artificial intelligence (AI) bots that can imitate children and engage in sexually explicit conversations. The request was made by Brazil's Attorney General's Office (AGU), which issued an "extrajudicial notice" to the tech giant. The AGU said these bots "promote the eroticization of children." In June, Brazil's Supreme Court voted to hold tech companies more accountable for user-generated content.