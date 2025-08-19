Next Article
Google Flow: AI tool helps create 100 million videos
Google's AI-powered Flow tool is shaking up digital storytelling in 2024.
In just one year, it's helped creators make 100 million videos by turning simple ideas into polished content—no fancy equipment or editing skills needed.
Flow acts like your own director and editor, making video creation way more accessible.
What's next for Flow?
Flow is breaking down barriers for storytellers everywhere. With Google doubling AI Ultra credits, more people can experiment and share their stories.
Despite worries about too much AI content, users have actually seen a 40% jump in engagement—showing that authentic voices still matter.
Even indie filmmakers are using Flow to plan projects, hinting at a new era where anyone can be a creator.