Virat Kohli completes 50 ODIs versus Sri Lanka: Stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Jan 15, 2023, 07:06 pm 2 min read

Kohli scored 166 runs off 110 deliveries (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Virat Kohli racked up a magnificent century in his 50th ODI versus Sri Lanka. He scripted history by becoming the first batter to slam 10 ODI centuries against a particular side. The talismanic batter ended up scoring 166 runs off 110 deliveries, a knock studded with 13 boundaries and eight maximums. Here we decoded his stellar stats versus Sri Lanka in ODI cricket.

A magnificent knock from Kohli

India were off to a flier after opting to bat first in the third and final ODI. Kohli arrived at number three with the scorecard reading 95/1. He added to SL's agony with a century stand (135 runs) alongside Shubman Gill for the second wicket. Kohli shifted gears after completing his century. Riding on his brilliance, India posted 390/5 in their allotted 50 overs.

How he has fared versus Sri Lanka

Kohli currently owns 2,503 runs in IND vs SL ODIs, fifth-most for any batter. While Sachin Tendulkar (3,113) tops the list, Sanath Jayasuriya (2,899), Kumar Sangakkara (2,700) and Mahela Jayawardene (2,666) follow him. Notably, Kohli displaced MS Dhoni (2,383) in the aforementioned list during the course of his knock. The former averages 64.17 versus SL in ODIs. The tally includes 11 fifties (10 tons).

Highest score versus Sri Lanka in the format

Meanwhile, this was Kohli's fifth 150-plus score in ODI cricket and a maiden one versus the Lankan team. Prior to this game, 139* in the 2014 Ranchi ODI was Kohli's highest ODI score versus SL. His maiden international ton was also recorded versus SL in the 2009 Kolkata ODI. The then youngster slammed a match-winning 107 in that contest.

Second-highest score in ODI cricket

It was also Kohli's second-highest score in the format. The batter's 183 versus Pakistan in 2012 Asia Cup remains his best score in the 50-over format. Notably, Kohli, for the first time, smashed eight sixes in an ODI game.

His overall numbers in ODIs

With 12,754 runs in 268 ODI appearances, Kohli is now the fifth-highest run-getter in ODIs. He went past Mahela Jayawardene (12,65). His average of 58.24 is the best among batters with at least 5,000 runs in the format. Meanwhile, his strike rate reads 93.68. His tally of 46 ODI tons is only second to Tendulkar (49). Kohli also owns 65 half-centuries in ODI cricket.

Most tons in home ODIs

Kohli has now racked up most centuries in home ODIs, 21 in 104 games. He went past Tendulkar, who scored 20 such tons. Meanwhile, Kohli's tally of 74 international hundreds is also only second to Tendulkar (100).