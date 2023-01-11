Sports

PAK vs NZ, 2nd ODI: Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah shine

Pakistan bowled out New Zealand for 261 (49.5) in the 2nd ODI at the National Stadium, Karachi. Spinner Mohammad Nawaz and pacer Naseem Shah shared seven wickets as the Kiwis suffered a batting collapse. The former registered his third four-wicket haul in the format, while Shah took three crucial wickets. New Zealand, who were cruising at 183/1 at one stage, perished eventually.

Nawaz picks his third four-wicket haul

Nawaz was the pick of Pakistan's bowlers in the 2nd ODI. He took four wickets for 38 runs in 10 overs (economy rate of 3.80). As stated, it was his third four-wicket haul in the 50-over format. Nawaz has raced to 36 ODI wickets from 24 matches. The left-arm spinner now averages 26.97 in the format.

Naseem has 18 wickets in his first five ODIs

Days after taking a fifer, Naseem took three wickets in the 2nd ODI. The right-arm seamer conceded 58 runs (8.5 overs). He has taken 18 wickets in his first five ODIs, the first-ever bowler to do so. He broke the record of Ryan Harris, who took 17 such wickets. Interestingly, Naseem also took a fifer in his previous outing (5/35 against Netherlands).

15 wickets in first four ODIs

Naseem had taken 15 wickets in his first four ODIs. He broke the record of Ryan Harris and Gary Gilmour, who took 14 wickets in this regard. In the first ODI, Naseem took his second ODI five-wicket haul.

The summary of NZ's innings

Kane Williamson came to the middle in the first over itself after Finn Allen departed, with NZ electing to bat. The former, along with Devon Conway, took the Black Caps past the 180-run mark. Conway, Daryl Mitchell, and Tom Latham got dismissed in quick succession thereafter. Williamson too succumbed in the 35th over. NZ, who were 183/1 at one stage, suffered a collapse.

Pakistan take nine wickets in the last 20 overs

Pakistan staged a terrific comeback in the latter half of the innings. They took nine wickets and conceded just 78 runs in the last 20 overs. Haris Rauf and Usama Mir also chipped in a wicket each besides Naseem and Nawaz.