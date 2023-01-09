Sports

Naseem Shah takes his second ODI fifer, breaks this record

Written by Parth Dhall Jan 09, 2023, 07:30 pm 2 min read

Naseem finished with figures of 5/57 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Pakistan speedster Naseem Shah has taken his second five-wicket haul in ODI cricket. The youngster attained the feat in the 1st ODI against New Zealand at the National Stadium, Karachi. Naseem mowed down their middle order after the Kiwis were cruising at 125/3. The Black Caps eventually finished with 255/9 (50). Naseem is the first bowler to take 15 wickets in his four ODIs.

Naseem breaks this record

Naseem is off to a terrific start in ODI cricket. He has taken 15 wickets in his first four ODIs, the first-ever bowler to do so. He broke the record of Ryan Harris and Gary Gilmour, who took 14 such wickets. Interestingly, Naseem also took a fifer in his previous outing. He took 5/35 against the Netherlands as Pakistan won by nine runs.

The summary of NZ's innings

New Zealand had a patchy start after Pakistan invited them to bat. They lost three wickets, including that of Kane Williamson, for 69 runs in 14.2 overs. Daryl Mitchell and Tom Latham﻿ got the Kiwis past 120, but Mohammad Nawaz broke the pivotal stand. Michael Bracewell and Mitchell Santner chipped in with crucial knocks as NZ finished with 255/9.

What about other bowlers?

Besides Naseem, leg-spinner Usama Mir, who made his ODI debut, took two wickets. He got rid of Williamson with a stunning delivery and later dismissed Latham. Meanwhile, Mohammad Wasim Jr and Nawaz scalped a wicket apiece.