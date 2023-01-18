Sports

India beat New Zealand in 1st ODI; Gill, Bracewell shine

India beat New Zealand in 1st ODI; Gill, Bracewell shine

Written by Parth Dhall Jan 18, 2023, 09:52 pm 5 min read

NZ fell 12 runs short despite Bracewell's scintillating 140 (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

India beat New Zealand in the 1st ODI in Hyderabad. The Men in Blue successfully defended 349, winning by a narrow margin (NZ: 337). Michael Bracewell and Mitchell Santner shared a century stand, with the former completing his century. Mohammed Siraj, who broke the partnership, took four wickets. Young opener Shubman Gill was the lone warrior for India, having slammed a record-breaking double-century.

The summary of 1st ODI

India compiled a mammoth 349/8 after electing to bat. Rohit Sharma shared a 60-run stand with Gill before departing. Although Virat Kohli and Ishan Kishan's early departure shifted the momentum toward NZ, Gill held one end. Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya couldn't capitalize. India picked successive wickets at the start. A 162-run partnership between Bracewell and Santner that powered NZ went in vain.

Rohit breaks Dhoni's record of most ODI sixes in India

Rohit looked solid in his 38-ball 34 but failed to capitalize. His knock was laced with 4 fours and 2 sixes. In the process, Rohit broke a long-standing record of MS Dhoni, the legendary Indian captain. The former now has the most sixes in the 50-over format in India. Interestingly, Rohit scored his last ODI ton in January 2020.

Rohit surpasses Adam Gilchrist (ODI runs)

In the third ODI against Sri Lanka, Rohit surpassed South African legend AB de Villiers (9,577) in terms of ODI runs. The former has now overtaken Australian legend Adam Gilchrist (9,619) in this regard. Rohit, who now owns 9,630, went past him in his 239th ODI appearance. He owns 29 centuries and 47 fifties in ODIs. The tally also includes three double tons.

Rohit enters an elite club

Interestingly, Rohit and Dhoni are the only two players to have smashed over 100 sixes in ODI cricket in India. Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar follows Dhoni on the list with 71 sixes in this regard.

Fifth Indian batsman to score ODI double-century

Gill has become the fifth Indian batsman to notch an ODI double-ton. He joins Rohit, Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, and Ishan Kishan. Notably, Rohit has three double centuries to his name, along with the highest score in ODI (264). Martin Guptill (New Zealand), Chris Gayle (West Indies), and Fakhar Zaman (Pakistan) are the others with double tons in ODIs.

Gill attains these feats

Gill has become the youngest man to score an ODI double-hundred (23 years and 132 days), having surpassed Kishan. The latter was 24 years and 145 days during his 210 against Bangladesh. Against NZ, Rohit (34) was the second-highest run-scorer in India's innings (174 less than Gill). This is the third-highest difference between the top-scorer's runs and the second-highest run-getter in an ODI.

Three ODI centuries in 19 ODI innings

This was Gill's second consecutive ODI century and third overall (208 off 149 balls). He smashed 19 fours and 9 sixes. In his preceding outing versus Sri Lanka, he scored 116 (97). Gill now owns three tons in just 19 ODI innings. Among Indians, only Dhawan had completed three tons in the format in lesser innings (17). The latter accomplished the milestone in 2013.

Fastest Indian to 1,000 ODI runs

Gill also completed 1,000 ODI runs during his knock. He is the second-fastest batsman to complete as many runs. He accomplished the milestone in his 19th innings, equaling Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq's feat. Only Pakistan's Fakhar (18) has reached the milestone faster. Among Indians, Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan follow Gill on the elite list. The duo took 24 innings apiece to get the mark.

Most runs in career's first 19 ODI innings

Gill now has the most runs by a batter in the career's first 19 ODI innings (1,102). He broke the record of Fakhar, who slammed 1,089 runs in this regard. Imam (1,011), Viv Richards (971), and Rassie van der Dussen (939) are the others.

Bracewell launches his counter-attack

NZ were 131/6 after 28.4 overs, chasing 350 runs. It was Bracewell, who dominated the Indian bowlers in the middle overs, smacking them all around the ground. Bracewell launched a fierce counter-attack just when the Indians looked to seal the deal. He smoked a six over cow corner to complete his second ODI ton. Bracewell added 162 runs with Santner (57).

Third-fastest ODI century for NZ

Bracewell has hammered the third-fastest century for New Zealand in ODI cricket. He raced to the mark off 57 balls. The left-handed batter broke the record of Craig McMillan, who scored a 67-ball ton against Australia in Hamilton in 2007. Corey Anderson (off 36 balls vs WI, 2014) and Jesse Ryder (off 46 balls vs WI, 2014) occupy the top two spots.

Another feat for Bracewell

As per Cricbuzz, Bracewell has become just the second player to have scored two ODI centuries batting at number seven or below. He joins Dhoni, the former Indian batter, on this list.

NZ required 20 runs in the final over

Bracewell single-handedly propelled New Zealand to the match's final over where they required 20 runs. He smacked six off the first ball before Shardul Thakur dismissed him. Bracewell smashed 140 off 78 balls, a knock laced with 12 fours and 10 sixes. This is now the joint-third-highest individual score batting at number seven or below in ODIs with Thisara Perera (vs NZ, 2019).

Second ODI four-wicket haul for Siraj

Indian pacer Siraj shone in the high-scoring encounter. He took four wickets for 46 runs in 10 overs, including two maidens. It was Siraj's second four-wicket haul in ODI cricket. Siraj broke the pivotal stand between Bracewell and Santner by dismissing the latter. On the very next delivery, Siraj got rid of Henry Shipley to make it a magical over.