Sports

Rohit breaks Dhoni's record of most ODI sixes in India

Rohit breaks Dhoni's record of most ODI sixes in India

Written by Parth Dhall Jan 18, 2023, 03:23 pm 2 min read

Rohit Sharma smashed his 124th ODI six in India

Indian captain Rohit Sharma gave the hosts another solid start, this time against New Zealand in the 1st ODI at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. The 35-year-old looked solid in his 38-ball 34 but failed to capitalize. In the process, Rohit broke a long-standing record of MS Dhoni, the legendary Indian captain. The former now has the most ODI sixes in India.

Rohit smashes his 124th ODI six in India

In a career spanning over a decade, Dhoni took the greatest of bowlers to cleaners. He smashed 123 sixes in ODI cricket in India. Rohit, who broke Dhoni's record, now has the most ODI sixes in India. The former reached the landmark in the third over bowled by Henry Shipley. Rohit smacked an incredible six over extra cover on the final delivery.

Rohit enters an elite club

Interestingly, Rohit and Dhoni are the only two players to have smashed over 100 sixes in ODI cricket in India. Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar follows Dhoni on the list with 71 sixes in this regard.

Rohit fails to maximize

Rohit continued with his usual bravado after electing to bat in the 1st ODI. The Indian captain punished the poor balls, especially the shorter ones. Rohit shared a 60-run stand with Shubman Gill before Blair Tickner dismissed the former. Rohit smashed 34 off 38 balls, a knock laced with 4 fours and 2 sixes (SR: 89.47).

Rohit surpasses Adam Gilchrist (ODI runs)

In the third ODI against Sri Lanka, Rohit surpassed South African legend AB de Villiers (9,577) in terms of ODI runs. The former has now overtaken Australian legend Adam Gilchrist (9,619) in this regard. Rohit, who now owns 9,630, went past him in his 239th ODI appearance. He owns 29 centuries and 47 fifties in ODIs. The tally also includes three double tons.