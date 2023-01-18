Sports

Luis Suarez scores a hat-trick on Gremio debut: Key stats

Luis Suarez scored a superb hat-trick on his debut for Brazilian club Gremio

Former Barcelona ace Luis Suarez scored a superb hat-trick on his debut for Brazilian club Gremio. Suarez scored a hat trick in 38 minutes on to lead his new team to a 4-1 victory over Sao Luiz. Gremio went on to win the Recopa Gaucha Super Cup title with this superb performance. 35-year-old Suarez joined Gremio this month after leaving boyhood club Nacional.

Second career first-half hat-trick for Suarez

Suarez netted a first-half hat-trick and this is the first time since 2013 when he did the same with Liverpool against Norwich City in the Premier League. Suarez has also clocked most goals in a debut. He scored two goals in his first match with Atletico Madrid in 2020 after joining them from rivals Barcelona.

30th hat-trick for Suarez

As per Squawka, Suarez now has 30 hat-tricks in his senior professional career. He scored 12 hat-tricks for Barcelona, nine for Ajax, six for Liverpool, two for Uruguay, and now one for Gremio.

Suzrez's club career goals

Across two spells with Nacional, Suarez managed 20 goals across 51 games. He scored 15 goals in 37 games for Groningen back in 2006-07. He moved to Ajax next, scoring 111 goals in 159 games. Suarez joined Liverpool in 2011 and ended up with 82 goals in 133 games. He managed a staggering 198 goals for Barcelona before finishing with 34 goals for Atletico.