PSG record their first defeat in Ligue 1 2022-23: Stats

Written by V Shashank Jan 02, 2023, 03:05 pm 2 min read

Paris Saint-Germain suffered a shocking 1-3 defeat on matchday 17 of Ligue 1 2022-23. It's their maiden defeat in the competition since March 20, 2022, against Monaco (0-3). Goals from Przemyslaw Frankowski and Lois Openda put Lens 2-1 ahead at half-time. Lens added the third post the break to complete the rout. Meanwhile, Hugo Ekitike was PSG's lone scorer in the game. Here's more.

Notable team records for Lens

As per Opta, Franck Haise has won 80% of his games against a Ligue 1 title holder (4/5). It's the highest win percentage for a manager with three-plus such matches in the 21st century. Lens have won each of their last nine Ligue 1 games at home, equaling the best streak in their history at home games in the top-flight (9: March-September 1985).

A distinguishable record for Lens

As per Opta, Lens have picked up 40 points after 17 games in Ligue 1 2022-23. It's the second-highest tally for a team ranked second at this stage behind Nimes in 1959/60 (41 - counting 3 points for a win).

Unwanted record for PSG

PSG have also ended their streak of 25 games without conceding a defeat in the top-flight (W20 D5). Interestingly, all five of their losses have taken place away from home.

A look at the Ligue 1 2022-23 standings

With 44 points in their kitty, PSG are still atop the Ligue 1 standings for the 2022-23 season (W14 D2 L1). They have scored 46 goals (most) and conceded only 13 times. Lens trail them at the second spot with 40 points. They secured their 14th win of the season (D4 L1). Marseille (33) and Monaco (33) follow suit.

How did the match pan out?

Lens took a fifth-minute lead, with Frankowski scoring off a rebound. Ekitike was quick to level the scenes. Openda then beat defender Marquinhos and fired past goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma to put the hosts 2-1 up in the 28th minute. Alexis Claude-Maurice added a third right after half-time. Lens held onto a historic win despite rival Kylian Mbappe playing full-time.

Neymar, Messi miss out

PSG missed the services of Neymar, who was suspended after being sent off against Strasbourg on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Argentine Lionel Messi is underway in his post-World Cup recovery. Both Messi and Neymar are level for the most assists in Ligue 1 with 10 each.