Sports

IND vs SL, 2nd ODI: Dasun Shanaka elects to bat

IND vs SL, 2nd ODI: Dasun Shanaka elects to bat

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Jan 12, 2023, 01:04 pm 2 min read

India are 1-0 up in the three-match series (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

India are up against Sri Lanka in the second ODI of the three-match series. As the hosts clinched the opener by 67 runs, they would look to seal the series. SL have played some impressive cricket in the ongoing tour and would back themselves to stage a comeback. Skipper Dasun Shanaka has won the toss and elected to bat first.

Here are the two teams

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Kusal Mendis(wicket-keeper), Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Nuwanidu Fernando, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha. India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Mohammed Siraj.

Kuldeep Yadav replaces Yuzvendra Chahal

As leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal sustained an injury in the opener, Kuldeep Yadav has replaced him in the India XI. For Sri Lanka, debutant Nuwanidu Fernando and Lahiru Kumara came in for Pathum Nissanka and Dilshan Madushanka.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The second ODI will be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. 32 ODIs have been played at his venue so far with the team batting first winning on 19 occasions. Spinners can be fruitful with the boundaries being on the larger side. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (1:30 PM IST) and live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app (paid subscription).

Here is the head-to-head record

India have firmly dominated Sri Lanka in terms of head-to-head record in ODIs (94-57). One of their duels ended in a tie. Their preceding meeting in the format saw India beat SL 2-1 in an away series in 2021. On Indian soil, the two Asian nations previously met way back in 2017. The Men in Blue clinched that series by 2-1 as well.

Here are the key performers

Virat Kohli scored centuries in his last two ODI assignments. He owns nine ODI tons versus SL. At Eden Gardens, Rohit Sharma slammed the highest-ever individual ODI score (264) vs SL in 2014. Pathum Nissanka was on a roll last year, having smashed 491 runs in 11 ODIs at 49.1. Dasun Shanaka has a batting strike rate of 133.07 versus India in white-ball cricket.