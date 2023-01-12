Sports

Sri Lanka's Nuwanidu Fernando slams half-century on ODI debut: Stats

Sri Lanka opener Nuwanidu Fernando has made a sensational start to his international career, slamming a fifty on his ODI debut. The right-handed batter scored dot 50 off 63 balls in the second ODI versus India. His knock was laced with six boundaries. Notably, he became the sixth Sri Lankan batter to score 50 or more on ODI debut. Here are his stats.

Fernando shines on international debut

Fernando, who replaced injured opener Pathum Nissanka in the XI, was watchful against the new ball. He, however, shifted gears after getting his feet settled. After fellow opener Avishka Fernando departed for 20, Fernando steadied the ship with Kusal Mendis (34). The duo added 73 runs for the second wicket before Mendis perished. Meanwhile, Fernando got run out right after completing his fifty.

Sixth SL batter to slam half-century on ODI debut

As mentioned, Fernando became the sixth SL batter to clock a fifty on their ODI debut. He joined Ashan Priyanjan (74), Chamara Silva (55), Sidath Wettimuny (53*), Ashen Bandara (50), and Kusal Mendis (51) in the elite list.

Who is Nuwanidu Fernando?

Fernando was born on October 13, 1999, in Colombo, Sri Lanka. The right-handed batter was a part of Sri Lanka's squad in the 2018 Under-19 World Cup. He finished the competition with 132 runs in six games at 33 (one fifty). Meanwhile, Fernando made his First-Class debut way back in 2016. His List-A and T20 debuts were recorded in 2019.

A look at his stats

As far as his List-A numbers are concerned, Fernando now owns 798 runs in 24 games at a 35-plus average. His strike rate is over 86 (50s:5, 100s: 2). In First-Class cricket, he has mustered 1,771 runs in 31 games at 40.25 (50s: 7, 100s: 6). Fernando has also accumulated 760 runs in 34 T20s at 28.14, striking at 124.38.

An impressive run in Lanka Premier League 2022

Meanwhile, Fernando was impressive in the 2022 edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) and the same played a major role in his selection. Playing for Galle Gladiators, he mustered 211 runs in nine games at 30.14, striking at 131.05. The tally also includes a couple of half-centuries. Only Kusal Mendis (256) scored more runs for the Gladiators in the season.