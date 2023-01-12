Sports

Real Madrid reach Spanish Super Cup final: Key stats

Real Madrid have reached the final of the Spanish Super Cup, beating Valencia 4-3 on penalties (Photo credit: Twitter/@realmadriden)

Real Madrid have reached the final of the Spanish Super Cup, beating Valencia 4-3 on penalties after the match ended 1-1. Karim Benzema's 39th-minute penalty was canceled out by Samuel Lino as the match remained tied at 1-1 after extra time. Real scored all their penalties in the shoot-out as Valencia missed twice. Real will face Real Betis or Barcelona in the final.

Here are the match stats

Real mustered 16 attempts with six shots being on target. Real clocked 58% ball possession and managed 862 passes with an accuracy of 88%. Meanwhile, Valencia had three shots on target from 12 attempts. Valencia clocked 615 passes (85% accuracy).

How did the shoot-out pan out?

Edinson Cavani opened the scoreline for Valencia, with Benzema making it 1-1. Eray Comert missed his shot as Luka Modric made it 2-1. Both sides scored their next two penalties before Jose Gaya missed for Valencia, handing Real a 4-3 win.

Benzema follows the footsteps of Messi

As per Opta, Benzema is the second player to score in five consecutive games in Spanish Supercup history (five goals) after Lionel Messi between 2010 and 2012 (eight goals in five games in a row). Benzema has 10 goals for Real in 2022-23. For the 13th successive season, Benzema has scored 10-plus goals in a season for Real. He scored his 333rd goal.

How did the match pan out?

Real had several chances in the first half before Benzema netted a penalty. Valencia equalized right after half-time through Lino. Real missed promising chances thereafter through Benzema and Vinicius Junior. In extra time, Valencia's keeper produced two fantastic saves as the match headed into penalties.