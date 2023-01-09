Sports

Pakistan beat New Zealand in 1st ODI: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall Jan 09, 2023, 10:57 pm 2 min read

Babar Azam led from the front with a half-century (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Pakistan thrashed New Zealand by six wickets in the 1st ODI at the National Stadium, Karachi. The Men in Green successfully chased 256, with Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, and Mohammad Rizwan slamming half-centuries. Rizwan played an unbeaten match-winning knock, getting Pakistan home in the 49th over. Earlier, Naseem Shah picked a five-wicket haul to decimate the Kiwis. Here are the key stats.

How did the match pan out?

NZ had a patchy start after Pakistan invited them to bat. They lost three wickets for 69 runs in 14.2 overs. Daryl Mitchell and Tom Latham got the Kiwis past 120, but Mohammad Nawaz broke the pivotal stand. Naseem took a fifer as NZ finished with 255/9. Fakhar, Babar, and Rizwan scored fifties as Pakistan comfortably chased the target. Agha Salman returned unbeaten (13).

Second ODI fifer for Naseem

Pakistan speedster Naseem took his second ODI five-wicket haul (5/57). The youngster mowed down their middle order after the Kiwis were cruising at 125/3. Naseem is the first bowler to take 15 wickets in his four ODIs. He broke the record of Ryan Harris and Gary Gilmour, who took 14 such wickets. Interestingly, Naseem also took a fifer in his previous outing.

15th ODI fifty for Fakhar

Fakhar slammed his 15th half-century, having played a brisk knock. The 32-year-old smashed 56 off 74 balls (7 fours). Fakhar has raced to 2,684 runs in the format at an average of 45.49. He now has 369 runs from nine ODIs at an average of 46.12 against the Kiwis. Fakhar owns five fifties against NZ in the format.

Debutant Usama Mir takes two wickets

Besides Naseem, leg-spinner Usama Mir, who made his ODI debut, took two wickets. He got rid of Kane Williamson with a stunning delivery and later dismissed Latham. Meanwhile, Mohammad Wasim Jr and Nawaz scalped a wicket apiece.

Babar leads from the front

Babar led Pakistan from the front in the run chase. The Pakistan skipper slammed his 23rd ODI half-century, setting the foundation for their win. Babar has registered 10 half-centuries in his last 11 ODI innings. It was his fourth consecutive fifty in the format. Babar smashed 66 off 82 deliveries with the help of 5 fours and 1 six.