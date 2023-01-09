Sports

PAK vs NZ: Fakhar Zaman slams his 15th ODI fifty

Written by Parth Dhall Jan 09, 2023, 10:18 pm 2 min read

Fakhar smashed 56 off 74 balls (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Pakistan batter Fakhar Zaman slammed his 15th half-century in the 1st ODI against New Zealand at the National Stadium, Karachi. The senior opener played a brisk knock as Pakistan attempted to chase 256. Fakhar now has five half-centuries against New Zealand in the format. The 32-year-old smashed 56 off 74 balls (7 fours). Here are the key stats.

A look at Fakhar's ODI stats

Fakhar has raced to 2,684 runs in the format at an average of 45.49. The tally includes 15 fifties and seven tons. Fakhar is the only Pakistani batter to have slammed a double-century in ODI cricket. He now has 369 runs from nine ODIs at an average of 46.12 against the Kiwis. As stated, Fakhar owns five ODI fifties against NZ.

A unique feat for Fakhar

It is worth noting that Fakhar is one of four Pakistani batters with 2000+ runs and an average of 45+ in the format. He remains the only batter with over 2,000 runs, an average of over 45, and a strike rate of above 90.

The summary of NZ's innings

New Zealand had a patchy start after Pakistan invited them to bat. They lost three wickets for 69 runs in 14.2 overs. Daryl Mitchell and Tom Latham got the Kiwis past 120, but Mohammad Nawaz broke the pivotal stand. Michael Bracewell and Mitchell Santner chipped in with crucial knocks as NZ finished with 255/9. Naseem Shah shone with a five-wicket haul.