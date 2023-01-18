Sports

Shubman Gill becomes fifth Indian to slam ODI double-ton: Stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Jan 18, 2023, 05:29 pm 3 min read

Shubman Gill has become the fifth Indian to get a double-century in ODI cricket. The young opener accomplished the milestone in the series opener versus New Zealand. The dasher batted aggressively and brought up his double-ton off just 145 deliveries. He ended up scoring 2018 off 149 balls, a knock laced with 19 fours and nine sixes. Here we look at his stats.

Another fine knock from Gill

India won the toss and opted to bat. They got off to a brilliant start as Gill and Rohit Sharma (34) added 60 runs for the first wicket. Despite running out of partners at the other end, Gill continued to bat aggressively and even brought up his double-hundred with a six. Notably, he became the first batter to slam a ODI double-ton vs NZ.

Fifth Indian to get the milestone

As mentioned, Gill has become the fifth Indian batsman to notch a ODI double-ton. He joins Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, and Ishan Kishan. Notably, Rohit has three double centuries to his name, along with the highest score in ODI (264). Martin Guptill (NZ), Chris Gayle (WI), and Fakhar Zaman (Pakistan) are the others with double tons in ODIs.

Second-fastest batter to complete 1,000 ODI runs

Meanwhile, Gill, as mentioned, has become the fastest Indian and second-fastest batter overall to complete 1,000 ODI runs. He accomplished the milestone in his 19th innings, equaling Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq's feat. Only Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman (18) has reached the milestone faster. Among Indians, Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan follow Gill on the elite list. The duo took 24 innings apiece to get the mark.

A look at Gill's ODI numbers

Gill made his ODI debut against New Zealand in 2019. The stylish batter has since amassed 1,102 runs in 19 appearances at 68.88. Before the double-century in the series opener, his last seven scores in the format read 116, 21, 70, 13, 45*, 50, and 49. It must be noted that Gill also owns five half-centuries in ODI cricket.

Most ODI runs since 2022

Meanwhile, Gill now owns most ODI runs since the start of 2022. He has mustered 1,053 runs in 16 games at a brilliant average of 81. Moreover, his strike rate has been 112.02 in this period.

Second-highest average in ODIs

Gill's current average of 68.87 is the second-highest among batters with at least 1,000 runs in the format. South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen tops the list, having mustered 1525 at 69.31. Among Indians, Kohli follows Gill on the list with 12,762 runs at 58.

Youngest player to score an ODI double-ton

At 23 years and 132 days, Gill has become the youngest player to score a double-hundred in men's ODIs. He surpassed Kishan in this regard. The latter was 24 years and 145 days when he struck 210 against Bangladesh last month.

Third-highest difference between top & second-highest scorer

Skipper Rohit, who made 34, was the second-highest run-scorer in India's innings. He scored 174 lesser than Gill. This is the third-highest difference between runs of the top-scorer and the second-highest run-getter in an ODI innings.

Three ODI centuries in 19 ODI innings

Meanwhile, this was Gill's second consecutive ODI century and third overall in the format. In his preceding outing versus Sri Lanka, he scored 116 off 97 balls. Gill's now owns three tons in just 19 ODI innings. Among Indians, only Dhawan had completed three tons in the format in lesser innings (17). The latter accomplished the milestone in the year 2013.