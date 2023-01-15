Sports

IND vs SL, Mohammed Siraj takes maiden ODI four-fer: Stats

IND vs SL, Mohammed Siraj takes maiden ODI four-fer: Stats

Written by V Shashank Jan 15, 2023, 09:01 pm 2 min read

Siraj recorded his career-best figures in ODI cricket (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Indian seamer Mohammed Siraj ran down the Sri Lankan line-up in the third and final ODI on Sunday. The right-armer clipped mouth-watering figures of 4/32 in Thiruvananthapuram, thereby folding the Lankans on 73. He played an invaluable part as India recorded the biggest-ever win by runs in ODIs. Notably, Siraj registered his career-best figures in ODI cricket. We decode his stats.

How did the match pan out?

Batting first, India had a dream start as Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma added 95 runs. Gill ended up clocking his second ODI ton. Later, Virat Kohli took charge to slam his 46th ODI ton and get India to 390/5. For SL, pacer Kasun Rajitha was the best bet (2/81). Siraj then kept things tight to bundle out the visitors for a paltry 73.

Siraj takes a stunning four-fer

Avishka Fernando edged Siraj straight to Gill, while Kusal Mendis was trumped on a length ball bowled outside off. Nuwanidu Fernando got an inside edge which crashed onto the stumps. Siraj then floored Wanindu Hasaranga, thereby bringing down SL to 37/5 within 10 overs. He ended up completing his maiden ODI four-fer, improving his previous best of 3/29 (vs West Indies in 2022).

Siraj's emphatic numbers in the Powerplay (ODIs)

Siraj has picked 23 wickets in the Powerplay while averaging a mouth-dropping 14.39. He has an economy of 3.94. He has recorded 372 dot balls in this phase. Notably, Siraj claimed 16 wickets in the Powerplay in 2022, the most by any bowler. Kiwi speedster Trent Boult (10) trailed him. Overall, Siraj has taken 33 ODI scalps in 19 matches at 22.18.

How has Siraj fared against SL?

Siraj was right on the money in what was his first bilateral series against Sri Lanka in 50-over cricket. He ended up taking nine wickets at an incredible average of 10.22. Siraj concluded as the leading wicket-taker in the series, above Rajitha (6).

Biggest victory by runs in ODI cricket

Team India can boast of registering the biggest-ever win by runs in ODI cricket (317 runs vs SL). The Men in Blue have broken the previously held record by New Zealand (290 runs vs Ireland, 2008).