Sports

Dilshan Madushanka makes ODI debut: Stats of SL's pace sensation

Dilshan Madushanka makes ODI debut: Stats of SL's pace sensation

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Jan 10, 2023, 02:07 pm 2 min read

Madushanka has played nine T20Is so far (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Sri Lanka pacer Dilshan Madushanka was handed his maiden ODI cap in the series opener versus India. The left-arm fast bowler has made a decent start to his T20I career and would like to shine in ODIs as well. Notably, Madushanka was considered ahead of fellow pacers like Pramod Madushan and Lahiru Kumara. Here we look at his stats.

Who is Dilshan Madushanka?

Madushanka was born on September 18, 2000, in Hambantota, Sri Lanka. The pacer made his First-Class debut in March 2020 and didn't take long in making a mark. He showcased his abilities in the T20 format as well. Interestingly, however, the left-arm quick played just one List A game before making his ODI debut. He went wicket-less in the contest.

His stats in FC and T20 cricket

Madushanka currently owns 29 wickets in eight FC games at an average of 38.4. The tally includes a four-wicket haul and a five-for as well. As far as T20 cricket is concerned, he has featured in 19 T20Is and returned with 21 wickets. His T20 economy rate of 9.18 is indeed on the higher side. His best figures read 3/24.

How has he fared at the international level?

Madushanka made his international debut during the T20 Asia Cup in August last year. He played a vital role in taking SL to glory in the continental tournament, scalping six wickets in as many games. Overall, he owns 11 wickets in nine T20Is with his ER being 9.06. He took five wickets in three games in the T20I leg of the ongoing India tour.

Sri Lanka opt to bowl

Meanwhile, Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss in the opener and elected to bowl first at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Having lost the preceding T20I series 1-2, the Lankan Lions would be raring to bounce back. However, the Men in Blue are firm favorites to clinch the contest with several prominent names being back in the Indian camp.