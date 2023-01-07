Sports

Pakistan vs New Zealand, ODI series: Statistical preview

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jan 07, 2023, 02:24 pm 2 min read

Pakistan and New Zealand gear up for the ODIs, starting January 9

After a hard-fought two-match Test series that ended in a draw, Pakistan and New Zealand gear up for the ODIs, starting January 9. All three ODI matches will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi. With the ICC World Cup 2023 scheduled this year, the ODI series will be a crunch affair as both sides seek proper preparation and planning. Here's more.

Here's the H2H record in ODIs

Both sides have met each other in 107 ODI matches to date. Pakistan have claimed 55 wins to New Zealand's 48. One match has been tied and three games didn't have any results.

Here are the record holders

Inzamam-ul-Haq is the highest run-scorer in PAK-NZ ODIs. He has piled up 1,283 runs at 34.67. For New Zealand, Stephen Fleming holds the record for most runs (1,090). With 79 scalps, Waqar Younis has the record for the highest number of wickets at 15.84. For the Kiwis, Daniel Morrison claimed 39 scalps versus Pakistan at 21.00.

Records among the current crop of players

Kane Williamson has 939 runs versus Pakistan in 18 ODIs. He is 61 shy of the 1,000-run mark. Williamson can become just the 3rd New Zealander to hammer 1,000-plus ODI runs versus Pakistan. Babar Azam has mustered 415 runs versus NZ 41.50. He is 85 short of the 500-run mark. He can become the 17th Pakistani player with 500-plus runs versus NZ.

Babar and Williamson can get to these feats

Babar has amassed 4,664 runs in ODIs at 59.79. A strong series with the bat can see him reach the 5,000-run mark. He can surpass Aamer Sohail in terms of runs (4,780). With 6,390 runs at 47.68, Williamson is nearing the 6,500-run mark.

Kiwi bowlers can attain these numbers

Tim Southee has claimed 25 scalps from 17 games versus Pakistan. Overall, the senior pacer has 204 wickets under his belt. Ish Sodhi has 48 career ODI scalps and is two short of 50. Matt Henry has picked 116 scalps for the Kiwis at 25.47. Tom Latham has scored 3,382 runs and is nearing the 3,500-run mark.