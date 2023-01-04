Sports

Rishabh Pant to be airlifted to Mumbai for further treatment

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Jan 04, 2023, 04:44 pm 2 min read

Pant met with a car accident on December 30 (Source: Twitter/@sachin_rt)

As per the latest developments, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will send Rishabh Pant to Mumbai for further treatment. The wicketkeeper-batter, who recently met a fatal car accident, will be airlifted from Dehradun. BCCI secretary Jay Shah decided in a review meeting on Wednesday (January 4) after consulting with the board's medical team. Here are further details.

Why does this story matter?

Pant met with the accident on December 30 morning near Roorkee, Uttarakhand.

He was subsequently hospitalized.

BCCI, in an official statement, ensured that the wicketkeeper-batter will get the best medical treatment.

Pant sustained two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee, and abrasion injuries on his back.

The southpaw also hurt his right wrist, ankle, and toe.

Pant to fly to Mumbai

Meanwhile, the decision of sending Pant to Mumbai was also certified by the doctors of Max Hospital in Dehradun. As per Cricbuzz, Shah has asked the board officials to arrange an air ambulance by which Pant will travel. The 25-year-old is expected to reach Mumbai on Wednesday. The next course of treatment will be decided by the doctors of Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.

Eyewitnesses describe Pant's car accident

As per the eyewitnesses, Pant's car collided with the railing, after which the car went up in flames. Furthermore, the people were reportedly able to bring the fire under control after much difficulty. In a couple of photographs after the car crash, Pant can be seen with injuries and bruises on his forehead and back.

Pant to miss Australia Tests, IPL 2023

As per reports, Pant will remain out of action for at least six months. This means he is set to miss the crucial four-match home Test series against Australia in February-March. The southpaw, who leads Delhi Capitals, won't be able to participate in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 either. Team India would want his availability for the ODI World Cup later this year.

Pant was excluded from white-ball squads

Notably, Pant was not named in Team India's white-ball teams for the ongoing Sri Lanka series. Although the BCCI didn't clarify the reason behind his exclusion, it was reported that Pant will undergo a knee-strengthening rehabilitation program for two weeks at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). He also missed India's ODI series in Bangladesh before making a comeback for the two-match Test series.