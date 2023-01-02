Sports

Healy nominated for ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year

Written by V Shashank Jan 02, 2023, 11:47 am 2 min read

Alyssa Healy scored 629 runs in 2022 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Wicket-keeper batter Alyssa Healy is one of the hot favorites to bag the coveted ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year award (2022). The veteran shone during the ICC Women's World Cup as Australia lifted their seventh 50-over honor. South African pacer Shabnim Ismail, England all-rounder Natalie Sciver, and New Zealand all-rounder Amelia Kerr are in the fray as well. Here are their numbers.

Healy had a commanding run in 2022

Healy blasted 629 runs and affected four stumpings across 12 matches. She also pocketed eight catches. She was integral in Australia's scheme of things during the ICC Women's World Cup. Healy was the tournament's leading run-getter, having amassed 509 runs at 56.55, including hundreds in successive games in the semi-final and final. She bashed a record-breaking 170(138) in the finale against England.

Sciver had an enthralling show all throughout!

Sciver managed 833 runs and 11 wickets across 17 matches in 2022. Notably, she concluded as the second-highest run-getter in WODIs, behind South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt (882). Sciver fetched the bulk of her runs at the ICC Women's World Cup. She bashed a whopping 436 runs while averaging 70-plus, comprising a mouth-dropping 148* off 121 deliveries in the final.

Kerr puts up an all-round act

22-year-old Kerr started the year with four 50-plus scores in the five-match ODIs against India. She put up a calculated 119* off 135 deliveries in the second ODI, helping NZ clinch a thrilling three-wicket win. Kerr also tallied 204 runs and picked nine wickets in the World Cup at home. All in all, she aggregated 676 runs and 17 wickets in 18 matches.

Ismail continues to be an effective campaigner

Right-arm pacer Ismail signed off the year with 37 wickets in 17 matches. She recorded successive four-wicket hauls in South Africa's home series against West Indies. The 34-year-old then bagged the second-most wickets in the WC (14), averaging 17.50. She claimed a stunning 3/27 against New Zealand, helping the Proteas reach the semi-finals. Later, Ismail snatched only her second fifer in the Ireland ODIs.