Sports

Sarfaraz Ahmed smashes his third successive fifty after Test comeback

Sarfaraz Ahmed smashes his third successive fifty after Test comeback

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Jan 04, 2023, 03:53 pm 2 min read

Ahmed recorded scores of 86 and 53 in the opener (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Veteran Pakistan wicket-keeper Sarfaraz Ahmed mustered his 21st Test fifty in the ongoing second and final game versus New Zealand. This is Sarfaraz's third-successive fifty-plus score since his comeback to the Test team. The 35-year-old tackled the Kiwi bowlers with precision and ended up scoring 78 off 109 balls. His knock was studded with 10 fours. Here we look at Sarfaraz's stats.

Why does this story matter?

Before this series, Sarfaraz last played a Test for Pakistan in January 2019 (against South Africa).

The ongoing series is also Sarfaraz's first Test assignment on Pakistan soil.

He has certainly made great use of the opportunity with three fifty-plus scores on the trot.

The former Pakistan skipper returned with scores of 86 and 53 in the opener.

A timely knock from Sarfaraz

New Zealand posted a mammoth 449 while batting first at Karachi's National Stadium. In reply, Pakistan lost early wickets and seemed struggling at 99/3. Sarfaraz arrived at number six after Imam-ul-Haq (83) and Saud Shakeel's 83-run stand ended. The wicket-keeper continued the good work with Shakeel as the duo added 150 runs. Notably, Shakeel brought up his maiden Test ton in the contest.

Sarfaraz races past 2,850 Test runs

Sarfaraz made his Test debut in January 2010 against Australia. In a career spanning over a decade, the right-handed batter has slammed 2,874 runs in 51 Tests at 37.82 (100s: 3). His last century in the format came in November 2014. He scored a 195-ball 112 against NZ in Dubai. Notably, all of his three Test tons came in 2014.

How did the NZ innings pan out?

As mentioned above, the Kiwis mustered 449 while batting first. They got off to a stellar start as openers Devon Conway and Tom Latham scored 122 and 71, respectively. Tom Blundell (51) and Matt Henry (68*) added to Pakistan's agony. Leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed was the pick of the Pakistan bowlers, scalping a four-wicket haul. Naseem Shah and Agha Salman dismissed three batters apiece.

Pakistan have a point to prove

The Babar Azam-led side certainly has a point to prove in the ongoing contest as they endured a horrendous run in home Tests last year. Australia defeated them 1-0 in March. Pakistan hosted England in December and lost all three Tests. As the opening Test against NZ ended in a draw, Pakistan must win the Karachi Test to seal the series.