Adelaide International 1, Aryna Sabalenka beats Liudmila Samsonova: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jan 04, 2023, 03:48 pm 2 min read

Belarus tennis star Aryna Sabalenka overcame Liudmila Samsonova (Source: Twitter/@SabalenkaA)

Belarus tennis star Aryna Sabalenka overcame Liudmila Samsonova in the round of 16 at the 2023 Adelaide International 1 event. Sabalenka sealed a hard-fought 7-6, 7-6 win to reach the quarters where she will face Marketa Vondrousova on Friday. Vondrousova reached the last eight, beating veteran Kaia Kanepi in straight sets (6-0, 6-4). Here are the key stats registered.

Sabalenka draws level with Samsonova

Sabalenka had earlier lost to Samsonova in November 2022 at the last WTA 1000 event, the Guadalajara Open Akron. And now, she has leveled the head-to-head show versus Samsonova to 1-1. As per WTA, Sabalenka saved seven set points to steal the first set after nearly 80 minutes. She was 1-5 down in the first set.

Here are the match stats

Sabalenka served 11 aces compared to Samsonova's eight. She made more double faults as well (6) compared to her opponent's four. Sabalenka had a 63% win on the first serve and converted three out of seven break points.

Sabalenka to face Vondrousova next

Sabalenka will be up against Vondrousova in the last eight. Notably, Sabalenka has a 3-2 win-loss record versus Vondrousova in terms of H2H meetings. Sabalenka had emerged victorious against Vondrousova in their last meeting at the 2022 Australian Open. Sabalenka is aiming for a fourth straight win against the 2019 Roland Garros finalist.

Sabalenka opens up about her performance

"When it's 1-5 down, it's like you have nothing to lose, and you just go for your shots without thinking," Sabalenka said post-victory. "That really helped me to stay in the set, to keep fighting and to keep trying."