Sports

2022 Vienna Open: Key stats of the quarter-finalists

2022 Vienna Open: Key stats of the quarter-finalists

Written by Rajdeep Saha Oct 28, 2022, 03:26 pm 3 min read

Daniil Medvedev will lead the charge after beating Dominic Thiem Photo credit: Twitter/@ErsteBankOpen)

The 2022 Vienna Open will see the eight quarter-finalists in action tonight. Daniil Medvedev will lead the charge after beating Dominic Thiem. Borna Coric, who stunned Stefanos Tsitsipas, will meet Hubert Hurkacz. Grigor Dimitrov is also in the mix after stunning third seed Andrey Rublev. Meanwhile Marcos Giron overcame seventh seed Cameron Norrie. Dan Evans and Denis Shapovalov will battle it out as well.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Vienna Open is called Erste Bank Open and is a tourney played on indoor hard courts. It's part of the ATP 500 series.

The event is being held in Vienna, Austria since 1974. Alexander Zverev won the tournament in 2021. He had overcome Frances Tiafoe in the final.

With a solid set of players in the last eight, the phase looks highly interesting.

Medvedev Medvedev enjoys a superb win over Thiem

Medvedev pulled off a 6-3, 6-3 win over Thiem in a match spanning 98 minutes. The Russian ace doled out six aces to his opponent's one. However, he clocked more double faults (4) to Thiem's one. Medvedev clocked a 73% win on the first serve and converted three out of six break points. He has a 3-3 win-loss record against Thiem post this victory.

Sinner Medvedev will be up against Sinner

Medvedev will be up against Jannik Sinner in the last eight. Notably, he has a solid 3-0 win in the H2H meetings with Sinner. Interestingly, Sinner overcame Francisco Cerundolo 7-5, 6-3. Sinner had a 64% win on the first serve. He converted four out of five break points. He won 65 points in total.

Hurkacz Hurkacz battles it out versus Ruusuvuori

Hurkacz battled it out versus Ruusuvuori, dishing out a prolific 21 aces. His opponent made seven double faults. Hurkacz enjoyed a significant 79% win on the first serve and converted two out of six break points. He won the match 7-5, 4-6, 6-3. Hurkacz now holds a 2-1 lead over Ruusuvuori in their H2H meetings.

Coric Hurkacz will be up against Coric

Hurkacz will face Coric in the last eight tonight. In terms of the H2H meetings, it's tied 1-1 between the two players. Coric reached the quarters after enjoying a 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 win over Tsitsipas. The former served nine aces compared to Tsitsipas' 14. Coric had a 78% win on the first serve and converted three out of 6 break points.

Information Evans seals the deal versus Khachanov

Evans sealed a 6-2, 6-2 win over Karen Khachanov. He claimed a 74% win on the first serve. He converted five out of eight break points. Evans also claimed 61 points. In terms of the H2H record, Evans owns a 3-0 record over Khachanov.

Shapovalov Evans will face Shapovalov in the last eight

Evans will be up against Shapovalov in the quarters. He has a 2-1 win-loss record over Shapovalov. Shapovalov beat Taylor Fritz in three sets, winning 6-1, 4-6, 6-3. Both players served 10 aces each. However, Shapovalov commanded a stunning 88% win on the first serve and converted four out of six break points. Shapovalov has a 5-2 win-loss record over Fritz in H2H meetings.

Information Dimitrov reaches quarters after beating Rublev

Dimitrov has reached the quarters after beating Rublev 6-3, 6-4. Dimitrov secured a 93% win on the first serve and converted 3/6 break points. Dimitrov and Rublev have a 3-3 H2H record. Meanwhile, Giron overcame Norrie 6-3, 6-4 and improved his H2H record to 1-1.