Sports

Aaron Finch breaches the 3,000-run mark in BBL: Key stats

Aaron Finch breaches the 3,000-run mark in BBL: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Jan 01, 2023, 01:59 pm 2 min read

Aaron Finch has raced to 3,053 runs in BBL (Source: Twitter/@BBL)

Veteran batter Aaron Finch has made a commanding start to 2023, slamming a 48-ball 65 against Perth Scorchers in the ongoing Big Bash League 2022-23 on Sunday. Finch, who plays for Melbourne Renegades, has become only the second player to breach the 3,000-run mark in the tournament. He is currently the second-highest run-getter in BBL 2022-23. We decode his numbers.

Finch's 65 goes in vain

Opting to bat, the Renegades had a shaky start as they were 32/3 within six overs. Finch, who came at number four, then added 52 runs alongside Jonathan Wells to take them past 80. Will Sutherland and Akeal Hosein's blistering cameos piloted them to 155/6. Scorchers rode on the top-notch displays from Josh Inglis (47) and Cameron Bancroft (46) to pocket the chase (156/5).

Only the second batter to surpass 3,000 BBL runs

Finch has raced to 3,053 runs across 94 matches. He averages a healthy 35.50 (SR: 132.10). He has clobbered two tons and 24 fifties in the competition. Finch is only the second batter with over 3,000 runs, behind stylish hard-hitter Chris Lynn (3,178). As for the 2022-23 season, the right-hander has amassed 236 runs at 47.20 (50s: 2). He ranks behind Alex Hales (245).

Finch guides Renegades to a maiden BBL title

Finch made his debut for the Renegades in 2011. He captained the side in 2012 and was adjudged the Big Bash League Player of the Year. In December 2015, Finch became the first player to reach the 1,000-run mark in the tournament. In 2018-19, he guided Renegades to their maiden and only title so far in BBL, beating arch-rivals Melbourne Stars in the final.

A look at Finch's illustrious T20 career

Finch made his T20 debut in 2009. He has since amassed 11,200 runs in 374 matches. He is the fifth-highest run-getter in the format, ranking behind Chris Gayle (14,562), Shoaib Malik (12,049), Kieron Pollard (11,915), and Virat Kohli (11,326). He averages 33.83 and strikes at 138.63. Finch has clocked 75 fifties and eight hundreds (HS: 172). He has slammed 1,070 fours and 444 sixes.

Most 50-plus scores in BBL

Finch has the most fifty-plus scores by a player in BBL (26), surpassing Lynn (25). D'Arcy Short and Shaun Marsh follow suit (22 scores each).