3 players who can replace Rishabh Pant as DC captain

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Jan 01, 2023

Rishabh Pant got injured in a car accident (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

India's dashing wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is likely to stay away from the action for a while, having met with a car accident. The southpaw, who sustained several injuries, is reportedly likely to miss this year's Indian Premier League (IPL). As he leads Delhi Capitals (DC) in the tournament, his absence would hurt the team. Here are three players who can replace Pant as DC skipper.

Is David Warner set to return as skipper?

Veteran Australian opener David Warner is a proven leader in IPL, having led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to their maiden title in 2016. As he has been a prolific run-scorer in the tournament, the management has several reasons to give him the command. He currently owns 5,881 runs in 162 IPL games at 42.01 (100s: 4). Warner has smashed most half-centuries in the competition (55).

Prithvi Shaw is an enticing option

Warner's opening partner at DC, Prithvi Shaw led India to the Under-19 World Cup title in 2018. He has even led Mumbai in domestic cricket. Hence, Shaw can pip Warner if the franchise opts for an Indian player as the captain. Having scored 1,588 runs in 63 games, Shaw has been a vital part of DC since his IPL debut in 2018 (SR: 147.45).

Axar Patel's stocks in T20 cricket have risen

All-rounder Axar Patel can also be considered for the role as his stocks in the 20-over format have risen lately. The left-arm spinner can contain runs alongside playing influencing cameos lower down the order. Making his IPL debut in 2014, Axar currently owns 1,135 runs and 101 wickets in 122 games. He has been associated with the Delhi-based franchise since the 2019 season.

How has Rishabh Pant fared in IPL?

Filling Pant's boots won't be easy as he has been sensational in the tournament since his debut in 2016. Coming to his IPL numbers, Pant owns 2,838 runs in 98 games at 34.61 (50s: 15, 100: 1). He has been striking at an astonishing rate of 147.97. He guided DC to playoffs in his maiden leadership assignment in the 2021 season.

Pant's captaincy stats in the IPL

Pant led DC in 2021 and 2022 respectively. As per ESPNcricinfo, he has so far led the side in 30 games, winning 16, losing 13, and one match being a tie. Pant has a win percentage of 55.00.