These topped Google's list of most searched words in 2022

Written by Sneha Das Dec 12, 2022, 11:00 am

Google India recently announced the most-searched words of 2022

From the Indian Premier League (IPL) to Brahmastra and KGF 2, there are a lot of words that were trending on Google India in 2022. According to Google, certain keywords like Asia Cup, T20 World Cup, FIFA World Cup, and Indian Super league reached an all-time high on the search engine. Here are the five most searched words on Google this year.

Indian Premier League

Sports dominated the most-searched words in the year 2022. Of all the sports topics, the word IPL or Indian Premier League generated maximum interest and was the most frequently searched on the search engine. The sporting event was at the top of all trending searches in India. Won by the Gujarat Titans, IPL 2022 was held from March 26-May 29.

FIFA World Cup 2022

2022 also saw the FIFA World Cup among the trending searches on Google. The biggest football extravaganza was the third most-searched topic on the list, showing the country's obsession and love for football. The 2022 FIFA World Cup is ongoing in Qatar till December 18. Argentina, Croatia, Morocco, and France are the top four teams to compete in the semi-finals.

Asia Cup

Apart from IPL and FIFA World Cup, Asia Cup also garnered the attention of curious web researchers and managed to secure the fourth spot on Google India's most-searched words list of 2022. The 15th edition of the Asia Cup cricket tournament was held in the United Arab Emirates from August 27 to September 11. Sri Lanka won the final match.

Brahmastra

Occupying the sixth spot on the list, Brahmastra was one of the most searched Indian movies on the list. The Bollywood VFX-heavy movie starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor generated a lot of buzz and managed to perform fairly well at the box office. Recently, Bhatt also shared the news on Instagram celebrating the milestone achieved by the fantasy action-adventure movie.

Nupur Sharma

Indian politician and lawyer Nupur Sharma topped the list among popular personalities searched person on Google in 2022. The former BJP spokesperson who was suspended from the party on June 2022 sparked controversy after her remark on Prophet Muhammad. She called the religious leader a rapist which outraged many Islamic nations. Sharma had to face tremendous backlash and hateful comments following her controversial remark.