April Fool's in October: Google Japan introduces long Gboard Bar

Google Japan has decided to have some fun with the good old keyboard. The company has introduced a new keyboard that looks nothing like anything you have ever seen. Dubbed the 'Gboard Bar,' it has all its keys lined up in a single row. The quirky bar is 165cm long. The keyboard with the out-of-the-world design could be out of your desk as well.

Context Why does this story matter?

Google is known for April Fool's jokes. Until COVID interrupted, the company regularly made a fool of its customers.

The Gboard Bar, the ultra-long keyboard, is one such joke. It might confuse some as it is not April yet.

Before you get all passionate about how keyboards should remain the same, just know that Google Japan is laughing at you.

Inspiration Google Japan took inspiration from keyboard's Japanese translation

There is something that inspires every invention. In the case of Gboard Bar, the inspiration came from the Japanese translation of the word 'keyboard.' In Japanese, it translates to キーボード (kii-bou-do). The focus has always been on 'kii.' Google Japan decided to shift the focus to 'bou,' which translates to bow or bar. This is behind the new straight bar design.

Keyboard Gboard Bar has ergonomic and health benefits: Google

The Gboard Bar has all its keys in a straight line. According to the company, this helps in navigating for keys, as it removes the need to look in all directions for keys. You just have to look across to find the keys. Google also claims that it has ergonomic and health benefits, as it allows users to stretch hands and legs naturally.

Other benefits It can be used as a trekking pole or ruler

The Gboard Bar isn't just a keyboard. You can use it to reach keys that are out of arm's reach. It can be also used as a ruler to measure objects or as a trekking pole during your hiking trips. The best part is yet to come. Due to its design, your cat will never lie on it. Also, it's easy to clean.

Build it You can build the Gboard Bar yourself

How do you like Google's new long keyboard? If you like it so much, you can build it too. The company has posted all the necessary details required to build the Gboard Bar on Github. Now, some of you might think that this is a joke. Well, indeed, it is. Google Japan has no plans to make more of these and sell them.