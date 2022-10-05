Technology

Carolyn Bertozzi, Morten Meldal, Barry Sharpless win Chemistry Nobel Prize

Written by Athik Saleh Oct 05, 2022, 03:39 pm 1 min read

The awardees will receive a gold medal, a diploma, and a monetary prize (Photo credit: Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences)

Carolyn R. Bertozzi, Morten Meldal, and K. Barry Sharpless have jointly won the Nobel Prize for Chemistry this year. They have received the prestigious award for developing new ways to join molecules together. The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences made the announcement in Stockholm. Last year, the award was won by Benjamin List and David MacMillan.

Research The trio won Nobel for their contributions to click chemistry

Bertozzi, Meldal, and Sharpless won the Nobel Prize "for the development of click chemistry and bioorthogonal chemistry." Sharpless and Meldal are considered the pioneers of click chemistry, a functional form of chemistry where molecular building blocks snap together quickly and efficiently. Bertozzi, on the other hand, is credited with taking the field to another dimension. This is Sharpless' second Nobel win (first in 2001).