Google launches new Doorbell, mesh router, and redesigned Home app

Written by Athik Saleh Oct 05, 2022, 02:24 pm 3 min read

The new Nest Wi-Fi Pro mesh router supports Wi-Fi 6E (Photo credit: Google)

On Thursday, Google will launch its new line of Pixel products. Before that, the company has decided to add some new hardware and software updates to its Nest range. The new additions to the smart home products include a Nest Doorbell, the Nest Wi-Fi Pro, and a redesigned Home app that lets you control all the smart devices and appliances in your home.

Context Why does this story matter?

Google has decided to make its smart home ecosystem simple and more efficient with a slew of software and hardware updates. The new products are aimed at making life easier than ever for users.

The Nest line-up was in need of a much-needed upgrade to make them simpler and to keep the competition at bay.

Doorbell The Doorbell has motion detectors and two-way talk

The second-generation wired version of Nest Doorbell is more than just a doorbell. Since it uses already present wires, installation won't be a hassle. It provides 24x7 access to front door footage, motion detectors, two-way talk, specific alerts for people, animals, and vehicles, and an industry-leading camera with HDR support. With Nest Aware subscription, users can get up to 30 days of event history.

Information Nest Doorbell is available in four colors

The Nest Doorbell is available for purchase for $179 (around Rs. 14,600), similar to last year's wireless model. It is up for grabs in four color options, including Snow, Ash, Linen, and Ivy.

Wi-Fi Pro Nest Wi-Fi Pro has Wi-Fi 6E support

The next product in the Nest line-up is the Wi-Fi Pro mesh router. The Wi-Fi 6E tri-band router provides users access to the recently opened 6GHz radio band. It is two times faster than Wi-Fi 6. The device doesn't have in-built Google Assistant smart speakers in extenders. It can be connected with other Nest Wi-Fi Pros using an ethernet cable for a wired backhaul.

Optimized The router uses AI to optimize the network

Google has given importance to make sure that setting up home Wi-Fi is an easy process with the Wi-Fi Pro. It uses AI to constantly optimize the network traffic. It can also switch bands automatically to avoid congestion. The combined speed of Nest Wi-Fi Pro's three bands is 5.8Gbps but the actual speed will be lower.

Information The mesh router will go on sale on October 27

The Nest Wi-Fi Pro is available for pre-orders. It will go on sale on October 27. The device is priced at $200 (around Rs. 16,300) for one-pack, $300 (nearly Rs. 24,400) for two-pack, and $400 (roughly Rs. 32,500) for three-pack.

Home app Home app is redesigned with 'Matter' in mind

On the software side of things, Google has decided to redesign the Home app. The redesign is aimed at improving the automation capabilities and ease of use of the app. The company has kept Matter 1.0 as the foundation of the redesigned Home app. The app has new customization features such as Favorites and Spaces.