Sports

FIFA World Cup: Netherlands and Senegal advance to last 16

FIFA World Cup: Netherlands and Senegal advance to last 16

Written by V Shashank Nov 29, 2022, 10:35 pm 4 min read

Netherlands confirm a berth in the last 16 (Source: Twitter/@FIFAWorldCup)

Netherlands thrashed hosts Qatar 2-0 in an enthralling Group A fixture of the FIFA World Cup 2022. Cody Gakpo opened the scoring with a neat run and a finish. Frenkie de Jong doubled the lead off a rebound post-half-time. Qatar lacked finishing in the final third. Meanwhile, Senegal overcame Ecuador 2-1 to join Netherlands in the last 16. Here's more.

Notable records from Senegal-Ecuador match

As per William Hill, Ismaila Sarr scored his first-ever WC goal from penalty. The 24-year-old netted his 11th goal in international football. Moises Caicedo is the first Brighton player to score a goal at the WC. Ecuador's Piero Hincapie (20y 324d) became the youngest player to concede a penalty in a World Cup match since Ghana's Jonathan Mensah against USA in 2010 (19y 348d).

Gakpo enters record books for Netherlands

As per Opta, Gakpo has become only the second player to open the scoring three times in the same group stage (1st and 2nd included) of a World Cup, after Alessandro Altobelli for Italy in the 1st group stage in 1986. As per Squawka, he is the first man in the Netherlands' history to score in their first three games of a WC tournament.

Distinct records for Senegal

As per Squawka, Senegal qualified for the World Cup knockout stage for the second time in their history. Notably Aliou Cisse was the captain in 2002, while he is the manager in the 2022 edition. Senegal became the first African nation to beat a South American side at the WC since Cameroon vs Colombia in 1990. They ended a 21-game winless run (D4 L17).

Gakpo, De Jong script these records

As per Squawka, Gakpo has scored as many World Cup goals for the Netherlands as Johan Cruyff (3). He has raced to six goals in international football. As per Opta, Barcelona midfielder De Jong scored his first goal for Netherlands in 1180 days. His previous and only other goal came in September 2019 (vs Germany).

Maiden international goal for Koulibaly

Senegal centre-back Koulibaly made more clearances than any other player in Group A at the 2022 WC (25), ranking above Qatar's Boualem Khoukhi (18). Koulibaly also recorded his first-ever international goal in his 67th appearance.

Interesting team records for Netherlands

Netherlands have won all five of their FIFA WC matches against Asian sides, scoring 13 goals and conceding just once. This was Netherlands' first-ever meeting with Qatar in any competition. Interestingly, the Oranje played their fourth WC match against a host nation. They lost the 1974 and 1978 finals to Germany and Argentina, respectively, before defeating Brazil in the third-place play-off in 2013.

Netherlands slam these records

As per William Hill, the Netherlands have qualified from every World Cup group stage they have taken part in: 1974, 1978, 1990, 1994, 1998, 2006, 2010, 2014, and 2022. The Netherlands have won eight of their last nine group stage games at the WC.

Key stats from Netherlands- Qatar fixture

Netherlands commanded 63% possession, attempting 13 shots with four on target. Qatar clocked a 37% possession and attempted five shots, with three on target.

Key stats from Senegal-Ecuador fixture

Ecuador enjoyed more of the ball, notching 61% possession. They attempted nine shots with four on target. Senegal had 39% possession, clocking 14 shots with three on target. Ecuador (78%) made far more accurate passes than Senegal (68%).

Netherlands beat Qatar 2-0

After surviving an early scare from Qatar, the Netherlands got their opener and held the lead through half-time. De Jong poked in the second after Memphis Depay got his effort saved from close range. The Dutch weren't done and looked for more, with Steven Berghuis getting a goal ruled out by VAR before hitting the crossbar in the added time.

Senegal prevail against Ecuador

Watford winger Sarr converted from the spot before half-time, after being tipped over by Ecuador defender Hincapie. Ecuador pushed thereafter and got the equalizer after an unmarked Caicedo slotted home Felix Torres' flick-on. Senegal, however, reinstated the lead through a composed finish by Koulibaly. Senegal then played out the six minutes of stoppage time to hand Qatar their third defeat of the 2022 edition.