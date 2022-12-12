Lifestyle

5 homemade wax recipes for hair removal

Dec 12, 2022

These homemade wax recipes are painless and safe to use on all skin types

A popular way to remove body hair, waxing not only helps peel away dead skin cells but also makes the area smooth, soft, and radiant. However, the treatment can be painful since the hair is pulled out from the root. Instead, you can try home waxing which is less painful and will save some money. Here are five homemade wax recipes for hair removal.

Sugar wax

This natural wax treatment made with sugar is great for your skin and is generally less painful than parlor waxing sessions. It will also exfoliate your skin and make it soft and bright. Melt together granulated sugar, lemon juice, salt, and water in a pot. Boil the mixture, stir well, and continue cooking until it gets a caramel-like color. And it's ready to use.

Honey wax

Packed with anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties, this honey wax will smoothly remove your hair and absorb the impurities from the pores. It will also make your skin smooth after hair removal. Mix together honey, lemon juice, and white granulated sugar and microwave for 30 seconds. Stir well and microwave for another 30 seconds. Let it cool, and then apply it to your skin.

Fruit wax

Loaded with antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals, this fruit wax is gentle on the skin and works well on all types of body hair. It is also great for sensitive skin. Mix together granulated sugar, fresh pulpy strawberry juice, lemon juice, salt, and water, and let it melt. Boil the mixture, stir well, and cook until you get a waxy texture. And it's ready.

Chocolate wax

This luxurious and heavenly-smelling wax mix contains cocoa which is loaded with anti-inflammatory plant compounds. Cocoa helps boost blood flow and will make your skin look young and radiant. Mix together cocoa powder, granulated sugar, glycerin, salt, and lemon juice and melt the mixture. Boil the mixture, stir well, and continue cooking until the consistency is right. Let it cool and it's ready.

Aloe vera wax

This homemade wax combining the miraculous properties of aloe vera will remove dense hair and make your skin soft and supple. The gelatin in it will help boost collagen and make your skin firm. Mix together gelatin, aloe vera gel, and raw milk and microwave for a few seconds. Apply it to the area with hair growth. Take it off gently once completely dry.