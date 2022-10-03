Lifestyle

All about lip injections: Should you get them?

Written by Lahari Basu Oct 03, 2022, 02:15 am 3 min read

Kim Kardashian is one of the most famous celebrities with lip fillers (Photo credit: Balenciaga)

You have seen many celebrities get them, and you might want to try some too. We are talking about lip injections. Also known as lip augmentation, it is a cosmetic procedure to improve the appearance of one's lips by giving them a fuller look. Dr. Navnit Haror, the founder and director of Derma Miracle Clinic, shares some insight into this growing beauty procedure.

Types Types of lip augmentation

"The most common type of lip injection is using a filler substance such as collagen, hyaluronic acid, or autologous fat," says Dr. Haror. "Less common treatments include using lip implants or a laser treatment known as 'permanent makeup,'" he explains. Lip fillers generally last between one year to 18 months. Depending on your age, genetics, and metabolism, your lips may lose volume sooner.

One of safest procedures Are they safe?

"Lip injections are very safe. In fact, they're considered one of the safest procedures because a skilled professional is doing the job using a very fine needle. So you're not going to be left with scars or lumps," explains Dr. Haror. "However, there is always a risk of infection, so go to a reputable clinic and ensure the staff is hygienic," cautions the doctor.

Goals and needs Who should get lip injections?

Get the procedure done if you are unsatisfied with thin lips or want a more defined shape. If you only want a subtle enhancement, lip injections may not be the best option. But if you are looking for fuller, more voluptuous lips, then it may be just what you need. Always consult a qualified specialist to discuss your options and find the best solution.

Pros and cons Weigh the pros and cons of the procedure

Before you get lip injections, consider the pros and cons. Pros: Your lips will look fuller and more voluptuous. The results are instant; you don't have to wait for a period of time. The procedure can define the shape of your lips. Cons: You may need periodic injections to maintain the look. It can be expensive and can cause bruising and swelling, too.

Do your research How to make an informed decision?

Getting lip injections is a big decision, but it can be a very rewarding experience. Now that you know all about the procedure, you should be able to make an informed decision. "Do your research and find a reputed doctor who has experience with the procedure. Always listen to your body and report any concerns to your doctor right away," says Dr. Haror.