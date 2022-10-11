Lifestyle

Quirky makeup packaging that made us go 'aww'

Written by Sneha Das Edited by Lahari Basu Oct 11, 2022, 06:44 pm 2 min read

These makeup products are known for their fun and interesting packaging.

We love makeup, and if products come in quirky and fun packaging that adds to the oomph factor, it will most definitely pique our interest. Creative designs leave a lasting impression on a buyer and influence their buying decision. Several vintage products were known for their cute packaging, and now some are making a comeback. These unique product packagings have won our hearts.

Bullet lipsticks Avon mini lipsticks

Do you remember the vintage Avon mini lipsticks that were popular in the 1950s? The lipstick cases were made up of metal instead of plastic and they resembled bullets. The little lipstick tubes had their color printed on the base like first violin, twice red, instant mocha, stunning pink, ripe cherry, clear red, etc. We definitely want these cuties to make a comeback!

Beauty meets fashion Lipstick ring by Smashbox

Have you ever heard of lipstick in a ring? Well, popular cosmetic brand Smashbox came up with a limited edition glamorous and dramatic lipstick ring. Designed by Jules Kim, the Santigolden Age Be Legendary Snake Pyramid Lipstick Ring marries beauty and fashion. The snake-motif ring has Swarovski crystals on it and the rich coral lipstick shade has a lustrous finish with a moisturizing formula.

Compact hat Powder compact shaped like an army officer's hat

This vintage Henriette powder compact from the early '40s looks exactly like an army officer's hat. From the era of World War II it belongs to the brand's "sweetheart" collection. Made of plastic, the compact came with a sifter, a puff, and a mirror with a secure clasp and firm hinge. They were purchased by soldiers to send back home to their wives. Aww!

Matchstick-shaped lipsticks Lipstick matches

Ever imagined lipsticks in the form of matchsticks? Well, these vintage single-use lip matches by Almay were quite popular back in the '50s. Shaped like matchsticks with colored tips the lipsticks came in cute little matchboxes. They were hypo-allergic and came in a pack of 10. Available in shades of pink and red the texture of the product was creamy and rich.

Cream perfume Avon's brooch-cum-solid perfume

Another blast from the past, this incredible cosmetic item was wearable jewelry as well. This '70s brooch contains a sold perfume glace. Solid perfume or cream perfumes can be applied by rubbing a finger or using q-tips against it and then on the skin. Although out of fashion for decades, solid perfumes are making their a back to the scent-er stage!