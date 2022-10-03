Technology

Google Pixel 7 series' full specifications leaked ahead of launch

Written by Akash Pandey Oct 03, 2022, 12:56 pm 2 min read

The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will support 8x and 30x digital zoom, respectively

Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro's full specifications have been leaked by a Taiwanese carrier ahead of their official launch. Additionally, tipster SnoopyTech has posted official-looking ads for the devices. The Pixel 7 duo will get a slew of new camera features, along with new Tensor chipset. The Pro model will also offer a superior periscope zoom lens than its predecessor, the 6 Pro.

Context Why does this story matter?

Google is all set to unveil its next-generation Pixel smartphone line-up on October 6.

However, before the launch event, leaks and rumors have already detailed the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro.

The phones are expected to receive only a modest upgrade from the previous generation devices, but the leaked specifications suggest that the camera may receive a more significant upgrade than previously anticipated.

Twitter Post Take a look at the Pixel 7

And last, but definitely not least, the normal Pixel 7: That's it pic.twitter.com/QofDfp7lfw — SnoopyTech (@_snoopytech_) October 2, 2022

Twitter Post Here's the Pixel 7 Pro

Design and display The Pro model will boast a 120Hz LPTO AMOLED screen

The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will get a top-centered punch-hole cut-out and an in-screen fingerprint scanner. They will sport a dual-tone rear design with a full-width camera visor. The Pixel 7 will offer a 6.3-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The Pro model will flaunt a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3120 pixels) LTPO AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Cameras The handsets will offer Apple's Cinematic Mode-like "Movie Motion Blur"

On the rear, the Pixel 7 will include a 50MP main snapper with OIS and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. The Pro model will get a similar setup but with an extra 48MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom. Up front, both will feature a 10.8MP selfie camera. The devices will support Movie Motion Blur feature. The 7 Pro will also get Macro Focus.

Internals Google's Tensor G2 SoC will power the devices

The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will house the all-new Tensor G2 SoC and boot Android 13. The handsets will pack 8GB and 12GB of RAM, respectively, with up to 256GB of storage. The 7 and 7 Pro are tipped to get 4,700mAh and 5,000mAh batteries, respectively, with 30W fast-charging and unspecified wireless charging support. Connectivity options should include Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.

Information Pixel 7 series: Pricing and availability

In India, the Pixel 7 series will be up for pre-bookings starting October 6 from 9:30pm onward. The Pixel 7 is likely to start at $599 (around Rs. 48,700) and the 7 Pro will begin at $899 (approximately Rs. 73,000).